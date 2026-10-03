^

Sports

Enriquez finishes with Asiad jiu-jitsu silver

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 3, 2026 | 2:03pm
Enriquez finishes with Asiad jiu-jitsu silver
Alex Enriquez
(Philippine Olympic Committee via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Enriquez settled for a silver medal in the Asian Games’ women’s -63 kilogram jiu-jitsu competition Saturday at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Japan. 

Enriquez had a shot at the Philippines’ fifth gold but came up short against Thailand’s Orapa Senatham. 

The margin of the match was razor-thin, with neither jiu-jitsukas scoring a point. 

But ultimately, Senatham’s one advantage that was ruled at the 2:44 mark of the match became the difference. 

The two were kept in a close fight, with no one gaining a big edge. 

But Senatham was able to get Enriquez’s back, which the mat referee gave her an advantage for. 

The Filipina tried to go for broke, but she could not replicate her mastery in the previous matches.

Enriquez tried to go for the submission, but her Thai opponent was too slippery. 

Earlier, fellow Filipina Lois Lao missed out on the podium after falling against Mongolia’s Narankhishig Baasanjargal, 0-2. 

The Philippines now has four gold medals, nine silvers and 16 bronzes, and is 16th in the medal tally with a total of 29.

ALEX ENRIQUEZ

ASIAN GAMES

JIU-JITSU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
On to the next for Alex

On to the next for Alex

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
“Mission: Asian Games Gold” turned out to be an unsuccessful endeavor and must have felt like a punch to the gut...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam&rsquo;s golden bid ends in silver

Paalam’s golden bid ends in silver

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Carlo Paalam did exactly what a fighter is supposed to do in a gold-medal fight on the road.
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;If we want to be the best, get the best&rsquo;

‘If we want to be the best, get the best’

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Amaya Paz Cojuangco says it’s not just me.
Sports
fbtw
'No regrets': Eala set for Japan return after falling short in Asiad golden mission

'No regrets': Eala set for Japan return after falling short in Asiad golden mission

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala will return to Japan for a vengeance of sorts later this month after a heartbreaking semifinal loss in the 20th...
Sports
fbtw
There&rsquo;s no stopping EJ

There’s no stopping EJ

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Fresh from bagging his second Asian Games gold medal, pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be back in training camp in Athens by the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic survives China Open scare, Sabalenka starts strong

Djokovic survives China Open scare, Sabalenka starts strong

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic survived a scare to beat outsider Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in the second round of the China Open...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tennis star Eala says 'I get overwhelmed sometimes'

Philippines tennis star Eala says 'I get overwhelmed sometimes'

5 hours ago
Alexandra Eala admitted on Friday that she gets "overwhelmed sometimes" by the huge weight of expectation placed...
Sports
fbtw
Four golds, new high

Four golds, new high

15 hours ago
In the late hours of the 20th Asian Games, Philippine taekwondo jins unleashed lethal kicks and Team Philippines hit its target...
Sports
fbtw
Blazing finish lifts Ababa to ICTSI Iloilo throne

Blazing finish lifts Ababa to ICTSI Iloilo throne

15 hours ago
Refusing to buckle under pressure, Jhonnel Ababa staged a dramatic late-round comeback, birdieing the final two holes to edge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with