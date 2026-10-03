Enriquez finishes with Asiad jiu-jitsu silver

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Enriquez settled for a silver medal in the Asian Games’ women’s -63 kilogram jiu-jitsu competition Saturday at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Japan.

Enriquez had a shot at the Philippines’ fifth gold but came up short against Thailand’s Orapa Senatham.

The margin of the match was razor-thin, with neither jiu-jitsukas scoring a point.

But ultimately, Senatham’s one advantage that was ruled at the 2:44 mark of the match became the difference.

The two were kept in a close fight, with no one gaining a big edge.

But Senatham was able to get Enriquez’s back, which the mat referee gave her an advantage for.

The Filipina tried to go for broke, but she could not replicate her mastery in the previous matches.

Enriquez tried to go for the submission, but her Thai opponent was too slippery.

Earlier, fellow Filipina Lois Lao missed out on the podium after falling against Mongolia’s Narankhishig Baasanjargal, 0-2.

The Philippines now has four gold medals, nine silvers and 16 bronzes, and is 16th in the medal tally with a total of 29.