Enriquez shoots for Asian Games jiu-jitsu gold

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino jiu-jitsuka Alex Enriquez has reached the gold medal match of the women’s -63 kilogram jiu-jitsu competition in the Asian Games.

Enriquez will shoot for the gold in the Games after tearing apart the competition, getting submission victory after submission victory.

The 27-year-old opened her run with a submission win over Palestine’s Dania Obaid, where she secured a neck crank triumph at the 3:13 mark.

She followed it up with back-to-back armbar victories in the quarterfinal and the semifinal rounds.

Enriquez first forced a submission win over Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva, getting the tap out at the 2:35 mark of the match.

She then stamped her ticket to the gold medal match after a huge win over Narankhishig Baasanjargal with 2:46 to go.

In the final, Enriquez will take on Thailand’s Orapa Senatham.

Senatham was the tormentor of fellow Filipino Lois Lao, who tapped out in the quarterfinal round.

Like Enriquez, Senatham secured submission victories in all her bouts.

Lao, on the other hand, will contest for a bronze medal as she clashes with Baasanjargal in the battle for third.

Other Filipino jiu-jitsukas Vito Luis Luzuriaga and David Miranda bowed out of the men’s -85 kilogram competition in the round of 32.