^

Business

New player in ride hailing, food delivery to launch in Q4

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2022 | 12:00am

KOTA KINABALU — The airasia Super App is gearing up to be the next big challenger for Grab Philippines this year, with the  launch of its ride hailing and food delivery services by the fourth quarter.

“For the ride hailing app in the Philippines, we are working aggressively in terms of hopefully bringing it toward the fourth quarter of the year,” airasia Super App Philippines managing director Ray Berja told The STAR in an interview.

Berja said the company is working with the government, particularly with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), to secure a franchise.

He said on top of providing discounts and convenience to travelers, the planned four-wheel ride-hailing service in the country would also provide frequent users a chance to win tickets for domestic destinations.

“We will leverage on the ecosystem of the airline where it becomes an aspirational reward for the passengers,” he said.

“ Let’s say you will ride once, twice, or thrice, you get entitled to a raffle ticket where you can win domestic travel across the archipelago,” Berja said.

As for the food delivery service, Berja said the plan is to introduce it in  the country by October.

He said the company is now in talks with  different merchants in preparation for the start of its operations.

Capital A, formerly known as the AirAsia Group, officially launched the airasia Super App in the Philippines last April with the aim of further stimulating the country’s strong e-commerce market.

“When you look at the Super App, it’s really empowering more because it’s the digital transformation of travel. It’s beyond the legacy way of traveling because in the Super App, there’s really a harnessing of data that we can offer across markets,” Berja said.

“We are transforming the way we travel. Gone are the days when you actually spend so much money and so much time in actually booking your flights and hotel. With the airasia Super App, you can now choose your flights and accommodations, even plot your itineraries in just a few clicks using just one app,” he said.

Aside from the Philippines, the airasia Super App also operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The platform offers flight and hotel bookings, e-commerce, food and parcel delivery, ride-hailing, financial and health services, on-demand education and more, anchored by an integrated rewards program and mobile wallet.

The ride hailing platform called airasia ride was first launched in Malaysia in August last year as part of Capital A’s continuous digital transformation journey.

It has expanded to 10 cities across Malaysia in just eight months of operation.

Aside from the Philippines, the airasia ride service is also targeted to be introduced in Thailand and Indonesia this year.

AIRASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The peso sank to its lowest level in nearly 17 years as recession fears continue to send investors running to safe-haven US...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants...
Business
fbtw
ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
Cold storage company ORCA Cold Chain Solutions filed for an initial public offering on Thursday in a bid to raise cash for...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is eyeing the passage of remaining tax reform packages left behind by former President...
Business
fbtw
Fading base effects dim factory output in May

Fading base effects dim factory output in May

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Dissipating base effects dampened factory output in May already suffering from global supply chain issues.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Dollar reserves drop to 21-month low of $101.9 billion

Dollar reserves drop to 21-month low of $101.9 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer declined for the fourth straight month in June to hit its lowest level in 21 months...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate rises to 6% Nearly 3 million Filipinos unemployed in May &nbsp;

Jobless rate rises to 6% Nearly 3 million Filipinos unemployed in May  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The number of unemployed Filipinos went up in May while the quality of available jobs deteriorated, according to the latest...
Business
fbtw
Peso breaches 56:$1 level

Peso breaches 56:$1 level

1 hour ago
The peso breached the 56 to $1 level after shedding 39 centavos to close at 56.06 from Wednesday’s 55.67, amid heightened...
Business
fbtw
PSEi dips as jobless rate rises, peso falls

PSEi dips as jobless rate rises, peso falls

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks moved counter to other Asian bourses yesterday as investors took profits after four consecutive days of gai...
Business
fbtw

Airport economic zone

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It was amusing to read so many misinformed opinions from otherwise intelligent observers regarding President Junior’s veto of the law providing perks for the Bulacan airport economic zone.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with