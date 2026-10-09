Weekend list: Byeon Woo-seok, Likhang Habi, Oktoberfest

MANILA, Philippines – The weekend promises to be a fun day out for foodies and culturatis with events that serve endless beers to the latest iteration of a classic Filipino epic.

‘Ibong Adarna’ at Ateneo

One of the Ballet Manila's most beloved and performed productions, "Ibong Adarna" will be staged at Hyundai Hall, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on October 9 at 7:30 p.m. and October 10 at 5 p.m.

"Ibong Adarna" tells the story of a mythical bird whose magical song has the power to heal the sick.

When King Fernando of the Kingdom of Berbanya falls ill with an incurable disease, his three sons set out on a quest to find the legendary Adarna and bring it back to save their father. The prince who succeeds in capturing the bird will inherit the throne.

The Areté run will feature a new set of leads from Ballet Manila’s lineup. Performing as Ibong Adarna is Shaira Comeros, alongside Mark Sumaylo as Don Pedro, Rafael Perez as Don Juan and Romeo Peralta as Don Diego.

The alternate cast is led by Jessica Pearl Dames as Ibong Adarna, with Juan Angelo De Leon as Don Juan, Ralp John Balagot as Don Pedro and Sean Pelegrin as Don Diego.

Pelicula Pelikula 2026

Instituto Cervantes holds the 25th edition of its annual Spanish Film Festival. This year’s lineup features a curated selection of over 20 feature-length films from Spain, Latin America and the Philippines.

Featured films are screening at Power Plant Cinema in Rockwell Center, Makati City. Festival is ongoing until October 11.

Elsewhere in Makati, KapeCon is back at Paseo de Roxas Street along Ayala Triangle on October 10 and 11 for all things coffee.

Oktoberfest at Solaire

The German Club presents Oktoberfest in Solaire, Parañaque City.

The annual festival presents a spread of Bavarian food and beer complimented by live brass music.

Oktoberfest presented by the German Club runs from October 8 to 10 at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Entertainment City in Parañaque City.

Likhang Habi

The annual Likhang Habi Market Fair returns to One Ayala's SPACE Events Hall in Makati City for its 16th edition, gathering over 80 exhibitors of local brands, textiles and designers.

The flagship program of HABI: The Philippine Textile Council will run this year from October 9 to 11 carrying the theme "Worth Every Thread" for a weekend dedicated to weavers, artisans, designers, makers and textile advocates.

Returning this year are new editions of the Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition and Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Weaving Competition, now in their ninth and fifth years, respectively.

A new initiative of the fair includes displaying the materials used and the names of the individuals or communities who produced the weaves.

Shows continue

Live performances are also filling stages across Metro Manila this weekend.

"Perfect Crown" and "Lovely Runner" star Byeon Woo-seok is back in the Philippines on October 10 for his "Secret Meeting" fan meeting tour at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Barbie Almalbis and Kitchi Nadal topbill the "Crossfade" concert on October 11 at the Matchpoint Sports Bar and Events in Mandaluyong City.

Gary Valenciano continues his "Back at the Museum" series at the Music Museum in Greenhills while comedian Alex Calleja takes his "Happy 4 All" birthday special to the Maybank Performing Arts Theater on October 9 and 10.

"Bongga Ka, 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical" continues its run at the Newport Performing Arts Theate while "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" continues at The Space at Solaire.

Also onstage are Repertory Philippines' "Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper" at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City, Jun Robles Lana's "About Us But Not About Us" at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati and Tanghalang Pilipino's "Sayaw ng mga Ilaw" at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in Pasay.

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