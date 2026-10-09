Ateneo's Louie Alas suspended one game

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo head coach Louie Alas has been suspended for one game following three infractions, the UAAP announced Friday.

Alas will serve his suspension on October 10th, Saturday, as the Blue Eagles take on the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

The veteran coach was slapped with two infractions during Ateneo’s game against La Salle on Wednesday, the UAAP said.

“At the 3:42 mark of the fourth quarter, following a foul call, Ateneo assistant coach Kerby Raymundo was observed verbally taunting DLSU’s Vhoris Marasigan from the bench. Coach Alas was subsequently assessed a direct technical foul for unsportsmanlike behavior, which was later changed to a bench technical foul,” the league said.

“Also at the 3:42 mark of the fourth quarter, Alas was observed engaging in physical misconduct involving opposing players. He forcefully attempted to pull an opposing player to his feet before making further physical contact by nudging another player with his elbow,” he added.

“Although the incident was not seen by the game officials on the floor, the Commissioner’s Office reviewed the incident and subsequently assessed the physical misconduct as a disqualifying foul under the UAAP House Rules and applicable FIBA regulations.”

The UAAP added that Alas’ first infraction came in their game against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, when Raymundo was called for a technical foul for improper bench decorum.

The technical, though, was charged to Alas.

Ateneo could appeal the suspension.

Ateneo is currently holding a 3-2 win-loss record. FEU, on the other hand, is on top of the standings with a 3-1 slate.