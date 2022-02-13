

















































 
























Business
 
Figaro unit’s profit nearly quadruples
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
February 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Figaro Coffee Systems Inc. (FCSI), a 100 percent subsidiary of newly listed holding company Figaro Coffee Group Inc. (FCG), reported a net income of P424.6 million last year, up 274 percent from a year ago.


Revenues surged by 253 percent to P2 billion, according to a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.


“This was brought about by the surge in the delivery sales of Angels Pizza and the net opening of 18 stores for the year 2021, or about 20 percent increase in their store network, bringing the total store network to 108 stores as of the end –December 2021 from 90 stores in 2020,” FCG said.


The company said this was an all-time record of the number of store openings in a single year.


FCG, through FCSI, operates a network of retail restaurants which are either company owned or franchised.


These include Figaro Coffee, a coffee shop with domestic and international branches; Angel’s Pizza;  Tien Ma’s, a Taiwanese cuisine restaurant; The Figaro Group (TFG) Express outlet, a multi-brand kiosk selling the top products of FCSI’s other restaurants; and Café Portofino, an outlet which primarily serves beverages and bakery items and is intended to operate in schools, universities, hospitals and offices.


As of Jan.  21, FCG had a total of 109 stores. This includes 56 Figaro coffee shops, 39 Angel’s Pizza outlets, 6 Tien Ma’s Taiwanese cuisine restaurants, seven TFG Express outlets and one Café Portofino outlet.


FCG generated P767 million from its initial public offering last month which it plans to use for its expansion.


 










 










