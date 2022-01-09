Pandemic stress and humor

Work from home will be with us for a while and I am used to this arrangement. Last year I did hundreds of webinars and all within the confines of my made-up studio room inside my house, and it works well. I miss those in-person engagements, but I know that the need to adapt to the changing circumstances will enable me to be productive and valuable. Perhaps this thought alone allows me to deal with changes. Others may not feel comfortable. The pandemic has been hard on a lot of people. Some discovered that treating the situation with a little bit of humor is an effective coping mechanism they employ to deal with the challenges of the situation.

I came across a material entitled Pandemic Humor.[1]. Here is what they say:

• If you see me leaving this group, please add me again. It’s just that I’m so desperate to go out!

• Never in my wildest dreams have I imagined entering a bank, wearing a mask, and asking for money.

• I never thought my hands would one day consume more alcohol than my liver ever!

• Quarantine seems like a Netflix series: just when you think it’s over, they release the next season.

• I’m starting to like this mask thing. I went to the supermarket yesterday, and two people I owe money to didn’t recognize me.

• Could someone tell me if the subsequent quarantine would be with the same family, or we get to exchange?

• I’m not planning on adding 2020 and 2021 to my age. I didn’t even use it!

• We want to publicly apologize to the year 2019 for all the bad things we said about it.

• How are you doing to all the ladies praying for their husbands to spend more time with them?

• I am so impressed with how technology and intelligent machines are these days. My washing machine only accepts pajamas these days. I put in a pair of jeans, and a message popped up: “Stay Home!”

• I feel like a teenager all year long: no money in the wallet, hair long and out of control, thinking about what to do with my life, and grounded at home.

2020 caught us by surprise, and it was hard. But to many, 2021 was even more brutal. The virus did not “mysteriously disappear,” as some world leaders claim. But people adjusted. While people work from home, hoping that the situation improves and life returns to normal, the cases spiked; another lockdown was enforced in August, plunging many business people into despair. And then things began to improve; the economy started to open up, malls increased foot traffic, and bosses started requiring all vaccinated employees to return to the office and work. And just when things seemed to be better, another variant given a Greek name called Omicron began spreading throughout Europe and the Western Hemisphere. Add to this Typhoon Odette that visited the country and ravaged many parts. Our emotions have been taken on a roller-coaster ride. The new year appears to be another challenging year for us, but we should not give up hope. We should build up our resilience muscles. And here are a few ideas:

1. Control what you can

Things can be frustrating because they do not work out the way we planned. But these are times to be flexible. Be creative in solving problems. To navigate whatever lies ahead effectively, you need to be flexible and creative.

2. Reframe frustrations

Detect the good even in difficult situations. People who look at the bright side of things tend to be more resilient.

3. Administer self-compassion

This is not the time to play tough. Permit yourself to say, “this is tough, and sometimes I feel anxious.” Ask for help. Let others know if you are going through a tough time.

4. Get enough sleep, eat right, and exercise

While most people are focused on mental health, we may have forgotten that things become overwhelming when the physical body is not fit and in the prime of health. We manage three kinds of human energy. These are the physical, emotional, and mental energy that should be well-managed and well-maintained. When neglected, we become emotionally reactive; our judgment is impaired, and our thinking gets clouded, leading to faulty decisions.

We need to cleanse and recharge those brain cells, which happens only in our sleep. High-quality sleep will sustain the energy you’ll need to be resilient every day. You will realize that resilience is not what you have but what you do. It means accepting the new reality even though things may not be as good as before because as we go through it, better times will come one day.

