Delos Santos lifts way to Asiad bronze

MANILA, Philippines — Another bronze medal for the Philippines in the 20th Asian Games.

Ian delos Santos bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Games’ men’s 70 kilogram weightlifting competition Saturday at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center.

Delos Santos tallied 141 kilograms in snatch and 183 kilograms in clean and jerk, for a total of 324 kilograms.

The Philippine flag-bearer reached the mark before North Korea’s Won Ju Ri and Japan’s Masanori Miyamoto started off their clean and jerk attempts.

When the dust settled, Ri nabbed the gold medal, tallying 151 kilograms in snatch and 198 kilograms in clean and jerk for a total of 348 kilograms.

Miyamoto finished with 342 kilograms total, off of 154 kilograms in snatch and 188 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Aside from the bronze-medal finish, the 20-year-old delos Santos also set the Junior Asian Record and the Junior World Record.

The Philippines now has two golds, two silvers and six bronzes.