Paalam through to Asian Games boxing quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam is headed to the quarterfinal round of the men’s 55 kilogram boxing in the Asian Games after outlasting India’s Jadumani Mandengbam in a slugfest Saturday at the Nishio Gymnasium in Japan.

A judge scored it 30-26 in favor of the Olympic silver medalist, while two others had it 29-27. The remaining two judges had it at a 28-28 draw.

The two boxers were contrasting early on, with Paalam more controlled while Mandengbam showcased aggressiveness.

But Paalam landed clean shots as he waited for openings.

The Indian kept the pressure on in the second round, throwing punches in bunches.

However, Paalam’s defense was in tip-top form, as the Filipino bobbed and weaved against his opponent, picking Mandengbam apart with crisp shots.

It also did not help that the Indian was slapped with a warning due to a headbutt in the frame.

And it came down to the last round, with Mandengbam forcing Paalam to the corner early on, hunting for a knockout.

But the Filipino pug came out swinging as well, with the exchanges carrying on until the final ring.

Ultimately, Paalam’s controlled pace tipped the scales into his favor.

The quarterfinal round of the weight division is set to start on Monday.