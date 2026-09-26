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Petecio stops foe to punch Asiad quarterfinal ticket

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 5:18pm
Petecio stops foe to punch Asiad quarterfinal ticket
Nesthy Petecio
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines — Complete dominance for Nesthy Petecio. 

Petecio punched her ticket to the quarterfinal round of the Asian Games’ women’s 60 kilogram boxing competition after forcing a referee stoppage against Jordan’s Mays Alreem Abukhadiah Saturday at the Nishio Gymnasium in Japan. 

The Olympic medalist dominated right from the get-go, landing crisp shots in the first round as she picked her opponent’s defense apart. 

Come the second round, Petecio kept the barrage on, knocking down her opponent twice en route to the referee’s stoppage at the 1:51 mark of the second round. 

Petecio thus kept her medal aspirations alive. 

The quarterfinal round is set to kick off on Monday.

ASIAN GAMES

BOXING

NESTHY PETECIO
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