The fear of being obsolete

The millennials coined a term called FOMO, or fear of missing out.

Today, mid- and senior-level managers, as well as more senior business owners, are now going through FOBO: Fear of being obsolete.

Because nobody wakes up one morning and discovers they have become irrelevant overnight.

Irrelevance is not a heart attack. It is high blood pressure: silent, gradual and ignored until something breaks.

Fast Company recently ran a piece by Featured.com, “12 Signs You’re Becoming Irrelevant at Work.” The executives and coaches each named a warning sign. Together they point to one uncomfortable conclusion.

Ekta Capoor of Amazing Workplaces said, “Relevance is rarely lost overnight. It fades when learning stops.”

Again, it fades when learning stops.

Not age. Not the younger hire. Not the new technology.

Those are just the moments that reveal the gap, a gap dug quietly over months and years by someone who stopped learning and never noticed.

And here is the part that stings. The people this happens to are almost never lazy.

They are busy. They are delivering. They are hitting deadlines, clearing inboxes, and doing exactly what made them valuable 10 years ago.

That is precisely the trap.

As one contributor put it, professionals who are becoming invisible are usually invisible to themselves first.

You can be working very hard and falling behind at the same time.

So how does the fading begin?

Let me borrow the article’s sharpest signals.

Executive coach Justin Key admitted he lived this himself. Running a tutoring company, he made himself so central to every answer that he stopped asking the questions that would have grown the business.

“I had confused being needed with being effective,” he wrote.

The company dissolved.

The lesson survived: the moment you stop being curious about your own work, you have already started falling behind.

Curiosity, he argues, is not a personality trait. It is a professional discipline.

And like any discipline, it can be practiced or neglected.

Another sign is that you tend to lean on what you did instead of what you can solve today.

Asked about your achievements, you answer with process: the meetings held, reports produced, assets launched, instead of results: revenue, savings, or risk reduced.

You protect your routine while the market quietly moves on.

So what do we do?

The article is refreshingly practical, and none of the fixes require a new title or a bigger budget.

They require humility.

Here are three I would put in front of every professional, young or seasoned.

First, for one week, ask more questions than you answer: in meetings, on calls, and in your own head before the standard reply.

Not performative questions, but genuine ones:

What am I assuming? What would I do differently if I were new here?

The leaders who course-correct, Key observed, got curious again before they got desperate.

Second, take on one stretch project every quarter. Something outside your comfort zone.

Perhaps a cross-functional initiative, an emerging tool, or a skill beyond your current role.

Relevance is built through adaptation, not tenure.

Third, feed your mind daily.

Ken Marshall of Meet Sona suggests finding the top five newsletters in your field, giving them ten to fifteen minutes each morning, then choosing one idea a month to go deeper on.

When you no longer recognize the headlines your peers discuss, that confusion is not small.

It is a signal.

I find all of this both convicting and hopeful.

Convicting, because I have trained and spoken for decades, and the temptation to coast on yesterday’s material is very real.

Last year’s applause is a terrible teacher. It tells you to repeat when the moment is asking you to grow.

Hopeful, because if relevance fades when learning stops, then it also returns when learning restarts.

This is not a life sentence. It is a thermostat you can reset.

I have said it before and I will keep saying it: the old world rewarded mastery.

The new world rewards learning agility.

Your degree, your title, your years of experience, these are what you knew. They are not proof of what you know now.

So here is the honest test. Look at the last 12 months. Not your calendar, but your curiosity.

What did you learn this year that you did not know last year? What idea changed how you work?

What question are you sitting with that you cannot yet answer? If the answers come easily, you are still growing.

Relevance is not your worry. If the answers do not come at all, do not panic.

But do not ignore it either. That is the high blood pressure talking, and now is the time to listen.

Stay curious.

Stay a student.

It is the surest way to stay in the room.

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Join Francis Kong for The Winning Edge, a one-day seminar-workshop on Oct. 21 designed for emerging leaders, high-potential professionals, entrepreneurs, next-generation executives and young family members being prepared to take over the business. A practical and inspiring learning experience focused on personal growth, leadership readiness, confidence, discipline and the mindset needed for the next level. For inquiries and registration, contact April at +63 928 559 1798 or Sylene at +63 976 638 8974.