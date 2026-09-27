Mynt IPO draws OFW interest

Millions of Filipinos working overseas regularly use financial channels to send money home, support families, and manage savings and investments.

MANILA, Philippines — Interest in the upcoming initial public offering of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, is beginning to extend beyond institutional investors and local market participants.

This, as overseas Filipino workers emerging as part of the broader community looking at the opportunity to participate in the country’s highly anticipated stock-market debut.

There’s no data yet showing the actual volume of OFW subscriptions, but the Mynt IPO is already being discussed in overseas Filipino investment-oriented communities, while international Filipino media have begun providing guidance on how the working Pinoy abroad may participate.

Gulf News, which serves a substantial Filipino readership in the Middle East, has published a dedicated report on how Filipinos and OFWs can potentially participate in the Mynt offering, reflecting growing attention to the IPO among Filipinos outside the country.

Other publicly visible discussions have likewise raised practical questions among Filipinos abroad about subscription procedures, minimum investment requirements and access to Philippine IPOs, suggesting that interest among some OFWs is moving beyond simple awareness toward understanding how participation could work.

The development is significant because GCash already has an established relationship with Filipinos overseas. Through GCash Overseas, eligible Filipinos living abroad can register using international mobile numbers and access GCash services even without a Philippine SIM.

That existing connection gives the Mynt IPO a distinctive dimension: Filipinos abroad who have traditionally been users of digital financial services could potentially become shareholders in the company behind one of the Philippines’ most widely used financial platforms.

The opportunity is also emerging at a time when Mynt is preparing to bring the IPO directly to the retail market. The Philippine Stock Exchange has already approved the listing of up to 8.03 billion common shares, with an overallotment option of up to 1.20 billion additional secondary shares. The offer period is scheduled for October 6 to 12, with the final offer price to be determined on October 1 and the tentative listing date set for October 20.

The PSE also said the IPO subscription will be made available through GStocks in the GCash app, which it expects could lead to a significant increase in the number of new retail investors entering the market. Local small investors may also participate through the PSE EASy platform.

This accessibility is important in a Philippine stock market where participation has traditionally been concentrated among investors already familiar with brokerage accounts and equities. Bringing an IPO closer to an existing digital-finance user base potentially lowers some of the practical barriers that have kept many ordinary Filipinos outside the equities market.

For OFWs, the proposition carries another layer of relevance. Millions of Filipinos working overseas regularly use financial channels to send money home, support families, and manage savings and investments. The possibility of participating in the ownership of a Philippine financial technology company therefore presents a different relationship with the financial system — from being primarily a user of financial services to potentially becoming an investor.

At the institutional level, Mynt has also attracted commitments from more than 20 global and domestic cornerstone investors, including major international investment managers and institutions. Their commitments are expected to cover approximately the entire institutional offer tranche, subject to possible reallocation among the IPO tranches.

The combination of international institutional participation and growing attention from ordinary Filipinos, including those working abroad, gives the IPO a broader significance beyond the size of the transaction itself. It puts a widely used Filipino digital-finance platform at the intersection of global investment interest and domestic financial inclusion.

But the emerging OFW interest adds an important dimension to the Mynt story. If the IPO succeeds in bringing more Filipinos — including those earning and investing from abroad — into the Philippine equities market, its legacy could extend beyond becoming a landmark stock-market transaction to helping broaden the culture of investment and ownership among ordinary Filipinos.

For a generation of OFWs accustomed to sending money home through digital channels, the Mynt IPO offers a potentially different proposition: Not simply participating in the Philippine economy from afar, but having an opportunity to participate in the ownership of a company that has become part of everyday Filipino financial life. (Contributed story)