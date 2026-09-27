Subic Freeport woos Greek maritime investors

HABC Chairman Nick Stasinopoulos (right) exchanges tokens of friendship with SBMA Chairman Eduardo Jose L. Aliño after signing an agreement for economic cooperation and investment promotion between Greece ports and the Subic Bay Freeport

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is eyeing Greek maritime investments through a strategic partnership with the Hellenic ASEAN Business Council (HABC), a non-profit serving as an institutional bridge between the economies of Greece and member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Recognizing the trade potential between Subic, a strategic sea port in the midst of the ASEAN, and Greece, which controls about 21 percent of the world’s total merchant fleet, the SBMA and HABC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote bilaterial trade and investment focusing on shipbuilding, maritime logistics and port operations, as well as cruise tourism.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño and HABC Chairman and CEO Nick Stasinopoulos signed the agreement here during the latter’s visit on September 17.

“The synergy between our countries is undeniable,” Stasinopoulos noted during the signing. “Greece is home to the world’s largest maritime communities, while the Philippines is a key contributor to the global maritime workforce.”

“We aim to facilitate greater exchanges between Greek and Philippine maritime stakeholders, identify mutual investment opportunities, foster business partnerships, and encourage the sharing of knowledge and expertise,” Stasinopoulos added.

Aliño, meanwhile, described the signing of the MOU as “a promising new chapter” for Subic, which has pushed for a P28.18-billion program to expand and modernize both its air and sea ports in conjunction with the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative.

Aliño said five Greek companies have already expressed interest in investing in Subic following the agreement with HABC.

These include ERMA Tech Group, a global leader in sustainable maritime technologies headquartered in Perama, Greece, and D.K. Fotinakis Ltd., a prominent general ship repair and marine engineering firm based in Piraeus.

Erma Tech specializes in decarbonization, water and wastewater treatment, and marine equipment solutions, while D.K. Fotinakis focuses on ship repair, dry-docking, engineering studies, and yacht building and restoration.

Aliño also said the SBMA is eyeing a collaboration program with the Hellenic Port Association (HPA) to exchange best practices with the Greek port sector.

The HPA represents 13 major Greek port authorities, including state-controlled and privatized entities like Piraeus, Thessaloniki, and Patras; and 13 prominent regional port funds that operate local ports like Mykonos, Santorini, and Rhodes.

Prior to the SBMA-HABC agreement, Stasinopoulos had also signed an MOU with Joey Concepcion, chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) to strengthen business engagement between Greece, the Philippines, and the wider ASEAN region.



The HABC-ASEAN BAC deal established a framework for cooperation in trade and investment promotion, business linkages, MSME and entrepreneurship development, innovation and digital transformation, and knowledge exchange.