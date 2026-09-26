Mitsubishi Motors Philippines strengthens commitment to environmental sustainability

Photos shows (from left) Laguna Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials led by director Earl Rogelio, external VP Relly Fajardo, PCCI Region IV-A Gov. May Ann Katigbak, board member B Olivares, Internal VP Mark Caluag, corporate secretary Tony del Carmen; MMPC Sustainability, Health and Environment vice president Marfel Acheta, director Arnel Cabungcal, director Rose Lynn Coloma, director Tina Domondon and treasurer Janneth Mempin.

MANILA, Philippines — Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability and shared its best environmental practices during the Crisis Resilience and Sustainability Forum at the 2026 Environmental Summit held at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

MMPC was selected by the local City Environment and Natural Resources Office to share what works, lessons learned and recommendations in the summit organized by the Laguna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which served as a platform for government agencies, industries and private sector stakeholders to collaborate and promote environmental responsibility.

“At present, around 20 percent of our facility’s electricity requirement is powered by our own solar panels. The remaining requirement is sourced entirely from renewable energy, allowing us to operate as a fully renewable energy manufacturing facility,” said Marfel Ancheta, vice president of MMPC’s Safety, Health and Environment Department.

MMPC continues to implement energy efficiency measures across its operations, including heat recovery systems, equipment and lighting upgrades to more energy-efficient technologies and water recycling and conservation initiatives. These efforts support the company’s goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, with an aspirational target of reaching this milestone as early as 2040.

Walking the talk in SiLakBo17

Beyond participation in forums, MMPC also encourages wider public involvement in environmental causes by joining SiLakBo17 (Sikad, Lakad, Takbo) at Nuvali Evoliving Center in Santa Rosa, Laguna as a key partner.

The initiative emphasized the impact of collective action and the importance of improving the condition of the Silang–Santa Rosa river system, highlighting the growing need for responsible water management and ecosystem restoration.

With the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” employees across MMPC joined the event through cycling, walking and running activities. It also served as a convergence point for private sector partners, local communities and advocacy groups working toward a common goal. Funds generated will support on-the-ground environmental programs, including initiatives that help restore green cover and improve watershed conditions in the area.

Through continued investments and participation in community-oriented programs, MMPC continues to advance sustainable manufacturing practices while fostering meaningful connections with its stakeholders for long-term sustainable development in the Philippines.