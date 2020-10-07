#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
2021 budget hold-up to block pandemic recovery
In a text message on Wednesday, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said “a reenacted budget will not help in our recovery program.”
The STAR/Felicer Santos
2021 budget hold-up to block pandemic recovery
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The likelihood that next year’s budget will get delayed have spawned concerns the economy’s rebound from the pandemic will get derailed, no thanks to infighting among President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies in Congress.

In a text message on Wednesday, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said “a reenacted budget will not help in our recovery program.”

A reenacted budget happens when a new national outlay is not enacted by January 1 of each year, which in effect forces the government to spend using an old budget from previous year. This, in turn, means new programs not found in the old spending plan will not get funded until the new budget is passed.

Such a scenario already happened twice under the Duterte administration in 2019 and this year, although the latter hardly had an impact because the outlay was only 6 days delayed. Last year’s case, however, saw the budget delayed by three and a half months, effectively denying the economy and people of critical public programs.

Now, as Duterte’s allies fight over speakership of the Lower House which suspended budget hearings until November 16, businessmen fear a repeat of 2019 could be looming.

“We hope that the suspension will not delay the passage of the 2021 budget, which is even more critical now given the need to mitigate the impact of the current crisis,” Francis Lim, president of the Management Association of the Philippines, a business group, said in a statement.

The repercussions of a budget hold-up can be severe. On paper, economic growth slowed to 5.6% year-on-year last year which state officials and analysts partly blamed to the inability of government to spend on infrastructure and social programs without a new budget in effect.

In reality, taxpayers end up at the losing end whenever the budget is not passed on time. During the 2019 budget impasse, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said government underspent by P1.01 billion daily without the new outlay in place, an amount that could have otherwise funded programs like cash transfers and building of schools early in the year.

Dominguez did not reply to request for comment on the latest budget issues. 

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this sad situation will not repeat itself, otherwise our country’s economic recovery from the pandemic will be delayed to the further prejudice of our people,” Lim said. — Prinz Magtulis

BUDGET DELAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS REENACTED BUDGET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN shows to return on free TV via Zoe's Channel 11
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” ABS-CBN said.
Business
fbfb
Petron mulls shutdown of Bataan refinery
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Petron Corp., the country’s biggest oil refiner, may shut down its refinery in Bataan if its appeal to the government...
Business
fbfb
SMC to start construction of Bulacan airport
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, will commence construction of its massive P734-billion airport...
Business
fbfb
A zombie recovery
By Boo Chanco | October 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry is now allowing businesses in the service sector and wholesale and retail trade to operate at full capacity, while restaurants and fastfood outlets may sit beyond 50 percent capacity...
Business
fbfb
Credit card billings plunge 27% in H1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Credit card billings plunged by 27 percent in the first semester as usage slumped amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Latest
DA to allot P4 billion for farmers’ social protection
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is allocating P4 billion for farmers’ social protection.
Business
fbfb
Union Bank raising $1.5 billion from offshore debt market
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is returning to the offshore debt market to raise as much as $1.5 billion to meet...
Business
fbfb
Foreign selling, Trump’s health weigh down stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
With the unabated foreign selling and concerns over the health of US President Donald Trump, the stock market slipped anew...
Business
fbfb
DTI, Nestlé Philippines partner to support coffee farmers
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with food and beverage giant Nestlé Philippines for a project to...
Business
fbfb
Philippines to import 300,000 MT of rice
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The country is importing as much as 300,000 metric tons of rice until the end of the year, giving it a stable buffer stock...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with