House passes 2021 budget on second reading

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives passed Tuesday on second reading the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 budget after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano moved to terminate deliberations on the fiscal plan.

Cayetano said deliberations and amendments to the budget will now be taken up by smaller committees which can hold hearings over their break.

After the budget’s approval, the House immediately suspended the session and would not resume until November 16, more than a month after the supposed end-date of the term-sharing deal between Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

