Every hardworking Filipino inspires 11th Asia CEO Awards

As nominations pour in for the 11th Asia CEO Awards (ACA), its President, highly prominent Maid-to-Made Filipino success story Rebecca Bustamante underscored the importance of cooperation among the country’s key influencers and decision-makers “especially in helping conquer what is perhaps the biggest challenge our country is facing today, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In an interview with Bustamante, she said she hopes that the ACA “in its humble way may continue to encourage every hardworking Filipino to rise up and move forward; in fact, they are our inspiration.”

She shared that big dreams can absolutely be achieved when people come together and work for the common good.

“Like for many of our kababayans here and abroad, life’s hardship is no stranger to me,” said Bustamante, who, years back, worked her way up from being a nanny Overseas Filipino Worker to a Chief Executive Officer of her own company.

“But then again, like our fellow Pinoys, hindi tayo sumusuko (we do not surrender), we fight. And with some stroke of luck and a lot of prayers, we win,” assured Bustamante.

She said that Asia CEO Awards, the largest business awards in the Asia Pacific Region, deliberately focused on businesses because of its ripple effect from the economy to the families of both employers and employees.

“With businesses doing well while upholding values that benefit the welfare of its stakeholders, everybody can expect personal growth and peace of mind,” said Bustamante.

“I cordially invite everyone to join the Asia CEO Awards by nominating their entries; consider this as your personal contribution to making the Philippines a first world country,” she added.

With the theme “United Towards First World,” ACA offers 14 categories which companies and individuals can nominate entries to.

“Nomination is absolutely free,” says ACA Chairman Richard Mills “because together with our distinguished board of judges, we wanted to ensure that everyone is given an equal opportunity to be recognized for their investment for the development of the Philippines.”

Judges include former Bangko Sentral Governor, Ambassador Jose Cuisia; world-renowned architect Jun Palafox; highly respected leading economist Dr. Bernie Villegas; together with government leaders and private industry executives.

The 11th Asia CEO Awards categories are as follows:

Ernst and Young Young Leader of the Year Award: For leaders 35 years old and under, who have accomplished remarkable things for the country.

Kyani Philippines Wellness Company of the Year: For organizations that promote healthy lifestyle in the workplace.

InLife Shero of the Year: For strong and empowered women helping build a strong and modern Filipino.

JLL Expatriate Executive of the Year: For non-Filipino nationals elevating the Philippine industry development success story.

LBC Business Solutions SME Company of the Year: For small to medium scale enterprises that bring value and impact to the economy.

Multisys Technologies Executive Leadership Team of the Year: For the executive management teams that demonstrated exceptional leadership skills resulting to maximization of stakeholders values.

Regus Entrepreneur of the Year: For entrepreneurs who are the driving force for inclusive economic growth.

Sitel Service Excellence Company of the Year: For companies that consistently go beyond customer expectation and deliver experiences that wow clients.

Smart Enterprise Global Filipino Executive of the Year: For business stalwarts whose unparalleled leadership and vision enable the Philippines to reach first-world status.

SPI Global Top Employer of the Year: For organizations prominent at how they treat their employees and how their employees regard them in return.

Sprout Solutions Technology Company of the Year: For those who use technology in transforming and advancing this nation, adding accessibility to products and services for all Filipinos.

Teletech Diversity Company of the Year: For companies that empower people regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity and physical ability.

United Neon Most Innovative Company of the Year: For innovative companies that implement revolutionary concepts and relevant solutions to improve the lives.

World Vision CSR Company of the Year: For organizations that embrace their social commitment to the Philippines through corporate social responsibility.

The ACA official partners are: Marriott Manila for venue; PWC for knowledge, FIND Human Resources for cocktails; and CNN Philippines, Business Mirror, Business World, Inquirer.Net, PhilStar Global for media.

To nominate and be updated about the Asia CEO Awards, visit www.asia-ceo-awards.org or like www.facebook.com/AsiaCeoAwards. Deadline for the submission of entries is on August 14, 2020, while the awards night will be on October 13, 2020.