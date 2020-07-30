COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
To nominate and be updated about the Asia CEO Awards, visit www.asia-ceo-awards.org or like www.facebook.com/AsiaCeoAwards. Deadline for the submission of entries is on August 14, 2020, while the awards night will be on October 13, 2020.
Every hardworking Filipino inspires 11th Asia CEO Awards
(Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 7:46pm

As nominations pour in for the 11th Asia CEO Awards (ACA), its President, highly prominent Maid-to-Made Filipino success story Rebecca Bustamante underscored the importance of cooperation among the country’s key influencers and decision-makers “especially in helping conquer what is perhaps the biggest challenge our country is facing today, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In an interview with Bustamante, she said she hopes that the ACA “in its humble way may continue to encourage every hardworking Filipino to rise up and move forward; in fact, they are our inspiration.” 

She shared that big dreams can absolutely be achieved when people come together and work for the common good.

“Like for many of our kababayans here and abroad, life’s hardship is no stranger to me,” said Bustamante, who, years back, worked her way up from being a nanny Overseas Filipino Worker to a Chief Executive Officer of her own company.

“But then again, like our fellow Pinoys, hindi tayo sumusuko (we do not surrender), we fight. And with some stroke of luck and a lot of prayers, we win,” assured Bustamante.

She said that Asia CEO Awards, the largest business awards in the Asia Pacific Region, deliberately focused on businesses because of its ripple effect from the economy to the families of both employers and employees.

“With businesses doing well while upholding values that benefit the welfare of its stakeholders, everybody can expect personal growth and peace of mind,” said Bustamante. 

“I cordially invite everyone to join the Asia CEO Awards by nominating their entries; consider this as your personal contribution to making the Philippines a first world country,” she added.

With the theme “United Towards First World,” ACA offers 14 categories which companies and individuals can nominate entries to.

“Nomination is absolutely free,” says ACA Chairman Richard Mills “because together with our distinguished board of judges, we wanted to ensure that everyone is given an equal opportunity to be recognized for their investment for the development of the Philippines.”

Judges include former Bangko Sentral Governor, Ambassador Jose Cuisia; world-renowned architect Jun Palafox; highly respected leading economist Dr. Bernie Villegas; together with government leaders and private industry executives.

The 11th Asia CEO Awards categories are as follows:

  • Ernst and Young Young Leader of the Year Award: For leaders 35 years old and under, who have accomplished remarkable things for the country.
  • Kyani Philippines Wellness Company of the Year: For organizations that promote healthy lifestyle in the workplace. 
  • InLife Shero of the Year: For strong and empowered women helping build a strong and modern Filipino. 
  • JLL Expatriate Executive of the Year: For non-Filipino nationals elevating the Philippine industry development success story.
  • LBC Business Solutions SME Company of the Year: For small to medium scale enterprises that bring value and impact to the economy.
  • Multisys Technologies Executive Leadership Team of the Year: For the executive management teams that demonstrated exceptional leadership skills resulting to maximization of stakeholders values.
  • Regus Entrepreneur of the Year: For entrepreneurs who are the driving force for inclusive economic growth.
  • Sitel Service Excellence Company of the Year: For companies that consistently go beyond customer expectation and deliver experiences that wow clients. 
  • Smart Enterprise Global Filipino Executive of the Year: For business stalwarts whose unparalleled leadership and vision enable the Philippines to reach first-world status. 
  • SPI Global Top Employer of the Year: For organizations prominent at how they treat their employees and how their employees regard them in return.
  • Sprout Solutions Technology Company of the Year: For those who use technology in transforming and advancing this nation, adding accessibility to products and services for all Filipinos. 
  • Teletech Diversity Company of the Year: For companies that empower people regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity and physical ability. 
  • United Neon Most Innovative Company of the Year: For innovative companies that implement revolutionary concepts and relevant solutions to improve the lives.
  • World Vision CSR Company of the Year: For organizations that embrace their social commitment to the Philippines through corporate social responsibility.

The ACA official partners are: Marriott Manila for venue; PWC for knowledge, FIND Human Resources for cocktails; and CNN Philippines, Business Mirror, Business World, Inquirer.Net, PhilStar Global for media.

To nominate and be updated about the Asia CEO Awards, visit www.asia-ceo-awards.org or like www.facebook.com/AsiaCeoAwards. Deadline for the submission of entries is on August 14, 2020, while the awards night will be on October 13, 2020.

CEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Keeping GCQ status is key to reviving the economy
By Joey Concepcion | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The ongoing health crisis, if not properly addressed, may lead to an even bigger economic crisis.
Business
fbfb
BSP chief: Worst over for economy
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The worst may be over for the economy, which is starting to reopen after months of inactivity due to mobility restrictions...
Business
fbfb
Smart’s 5G network goes live
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
PLDT has started the commercial rollout of its 5G service in an effort to provide a higher level of customer experience and...
Business
fbfb
Duterte revives nuclear energy push
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In an executive order signed while the country is grappling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Duterte formed an interagency...
Business
fbfb
Economic reforms being sidelined
By Rey Gamboa | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
As the pandemic rages, pushing forward the agenda of economic reforms in Congress is getting more and more sidelined in favor of the popular political promises that the President made while campaigning for office...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Every hardworking Filipino inspires 11th Asia CEO Awards
1 hour ago
As nominations pour in for the 11th Asia CEO Awards (ACA), its President, highly prominent Maid-to-Made Filipino success story...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Philippines suffers 20% slump in Q2, says think tank
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
Economic output likely contracted by as much as 20 percent in the second quarter, making the Philippines one of the worst-performing...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Government debt breaches P9 trillion mark in June
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
The country’s debt pile breached the P9-trillion mark in end-June as the government continued to borrow more from domestic...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Index ends in green as massive selling eases
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Stocks managed to end in positive territory again yesterday as massive selling eased, although most investors remain on the...
Business
fbfb
State of the Nation
By Iris Gonzales | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The days haven’t been easy; at night, we’re restless, too.
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with