'Filipiñana' actress Jorrybell Agoto dies at 31

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jorrybell Agoto, known for her role in the award-winning film “Filipiñana,” has died at 31.

Epicmedia announced the actress' passing in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 19, sharing a black-and-white portrait of Agoto accompanied by the words “In Loving Memory.”

“We love you, Belle. No more pain,” the production company wrote in the caption.

Agoto, also known as Belle, was born in 1994, according to the dates indicated in the tribute.

The actress gained recognition for her portrayal of Isabel in Rafael Manuel's “Filipiñana,” which received international recognition and was selected as the Philippines' entry to the 99th Academy Awards or Oscars for Best International Feature Film.

She first appeared as the character in Manuel's 2020 short film before reprising the role in its feature-length adaptation.

Agoto also appeared in several other film projects, including “When This Is All Over,” “Tether” and “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die.”

Before her passing, appeals for assistance circulated among her colleagues and supporters as she battled lymphoma and underwent treatment.

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from those who remembered her work and contribution to Philippine independent cinema.

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