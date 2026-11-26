Titan Ultra’s PBA franchise revoked

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA has revoked the franchise of Pureblends Corporation, which owns the Titan Ultra Giant Risers, following alleged violations of the league’s constitution and by-laws.

The PBA on Thursday said the Pureblends Corporation had “three clear violations” of the league CBL — a gross misrepresentation in securing a PBA franchise, a lack of financial capacity and unauthorized change in ownership and control.

The team only lasted a season in the PBA.

The PBA said Pureblends violated the constitution and by-laws, which “expressly prohibits any applicant or member from "willfully misrepresenting any material fact contained in its application for membership in the Association."

The corporation also had inabilities to sustain the financial requirements of running the team, and the finding was “uncontested by the Pureblends Corporation.”

Lastly, Pureblends supposedly “made changes to its corporate ownership structure that resulted in an unauthorized transfer of control over its PBA franchise and team.

“The PBA remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, financial stability, and institutional integrity among all its member ballclubs to protect the welfare of the players, fans and stakeholders,” the PBA said.

“Further announcements stemming from this decision will be issued by the Office of the Commissioner in due course.”

For now, there is no official word on what will happen to the players of the Titan Ultra squad, which had an 8-27 win-loss record in the three conferences.

Pureblends acquired the NorthPort Batang Pier franchise prior to the PBA season.

The STAR’s Joaquin Henson, in a post on X, said that the team’s P100 million bond will be used to settle player contracts.

Sa mga nagtatanong, cancelled na Titan franchise for inability to disclose financial status, ?100M bond will be used to settle player contracts, mtg with players in PBA ofc on Dec 2, dispersal draft imminent, new team under discussion but all subject to PBA Board approval — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) November 26, 2026

A dispersal draft is also “imminent,” Henson said, while a new team would be discussed but will be subject to an approval by the PBA board.