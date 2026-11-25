Blue Eagles exit on high note, edge Red Warriors

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo finished the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament on a high, defeating the University of the East Red Warriors, 86-81, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles, who had a tumultuous offseason following the deaths of Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia, finished with a 6-8 win-loss record, identical to their finish last season.

Trailing by five, 45-50, in the third, Ateneo unleashed a 28-8 run to break the game wide open, 73-58, early on in the fourth frame.

UE then uncorked an 8-0 blitz to inch closer, 66-73, with 6:40 left after a triple by Colby Vasquez.

The Blue Eagles continued to keep their opponents at bay thanks to shots by Ian Espinosa.

But the Red Warriors closed the gap, moving to within four, 81-85, after a layup by DJ Robles.

However, a dagger free throw by Kieffer Alas iced the game.

Alas finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block to finish off his rookie year. Travis Roberts added 14 markers and six boards, while Espinosa produced 12 off the bench.

Toper Lagat paced UE once again with 20 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Vasquez added 17 points while Drew Jimenez had 14 for the 1-13 Red Warriors.