Philippine Wild Rift squads arrive in Seoul after last-minute visa clearance

Members of both teams took a late flight to Seoul on Friday after receiving their visas around lunchtime, completing a frantic race against time ahead of Riot Games' flagship Wild Rift community event.

SEOUL, South Korea — Philippine representatives SeoulSearching and Peekaboo have arrived in South Korea after securing their visas a few hours ahead of the opening matches of the Wild Rounds: Smash 2026, ending days of uncertainty that had threatened to force several players and creators to compete remotely from the Philippines.

Members of both teams took a late flight to Seoul on Friday after receiving their visas around lunchtime, completing a frantic race against time ahead of Riot Games' flagship Wild Rift community event.

The development came less than two days after Riot Games Philippines publicly disclosed that multiple members of the country's Creator Show Match and Community Championship representatives were still awaiting visa approval, raising concerns that the Philippines could once again see its participation in an international esports event affected by travel issues.

While players and community members voiced frustration online over the delays, Riot's local team remained in close contact with participants throughout the past two days as it worked with travel partners and followed up on the pending applications having seen a backlog on updates due to the recent ASEAN Summit holidays.

In its earlier statement, Riot said it was coordinating with the Korea Visa Application Center and reviewing feedback regarding both the visa application process and communication with participants. The publisher also committed to supporting travel for anyone who secured approval before the event and to helping affected players with expenses and other concerns stemming from the delays.

The successful arrival of both teams means the Philippines will now be able to compete in Seoul with its full contingent intact.

The Philippines will be represented by SeoulSearching in the Creator Show Match and Peekaboo in the Community Championship. Wild Rounds: Smash brings together creators and grassroots competitors from the Philippines, Brazil, China, South Korea, Vietnam and Turkiye for two days of competition and community activities.

Peakaboo began its campaign against Vietnam's King Esports today at 10 a.m. (Manila time) then against Brazil's Wild Capivaras Green at 10:45 a.m.

SeoulSearching, on the other hand, will have all its matches on Sunday.