NBI, PCSO raid Caloocan lotto outlet

Mobile devices, cash and official receipts used to cover an illegal numbers game were seized by the National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office at a lotto outlet in Caloocan on Nov. 4.

MANILA, Philippines — An authorized lotto outlet in Caloocan City was raided on Wednesday after operatives caught its personnel allegedly using the establishment as a cover for an illegal numbers game.

A teller was arrested during the operation conducted by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the National Bureau of Investigation’s Fraud and Financial Crimes Division led by Palmer Mallari along Camarin Road in Barangay 177.

The operation followed surveillance and a test-buy in which lotto outlet personnel allegedly issued unauthorized betting slips and accepted payments through GCash instead of processing wagers through official lotto terminals.

Authorities seized around P5,000 in bet money, an illicit ticket and a mobile phone allegedly used for point-of-sale transactions.

They also confiscated the outlet’s lotto terminal equipment, including a monitor, display unit, scanners, printer and modem as well as ticket rolls for 3D Lotto, Grand Lotto 6/55, Super Lotto 6/49 and 6D Lotto.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles warned accredited lotto agents against abusing their franchises to operate unauthorized gambling activities.

“Every peso spent on legitimate PCSO games goes directly toward funding essential health programs, medical assistance and charitable services for Filipinos nationwide,” Robles said.

He said illegal lotto operations deprive the public of funds intended for these services.

The PCSO urged bettors to place wagers only through authorized terminal networks and report outlets that accept payments through alternative applications or issue suspicious receipts.