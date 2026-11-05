Ultra Lotto prize soars to P487.5 million

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles said the Ultra Lotto jackpot has remained elusive for almost five months.

MANILA, Philippines — The jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is expected to balloon to P487.5 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles said the Ultra Lotto jackpot has remained elusive for almost five months.

No bettor hit the winning combination 16-55-01-06-27-14, which carried a prize of P478,298,684.14 on Tuesday.

Twenty-three bettors won the second prize pool of P1.5 million. They will receive P65,217.39 each.

Another 1,558 players won P898.58 each.

The PCSO reminded the public that under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, lottery prizes exceeding P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and broadcast live at 9 p.m. over IBC-13, D8TV and official PCSO online platforms.