Chameleons bare true, deadly colors

The ambitious, fledgling franchise downed Choco Mucho, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, and remained unscathed in four outings in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series.

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Farm Fresh (PVL)

3:30 p.m. — AFP vs Alph Insurance (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. — PLDT vs Creamline (PVL)

MANILA, Philippines — The Nxled Chameleons have started to evolve to what they have aspired for so long — a team ready to claim their breakthrough Premier Volleyball League championship.

It was in full exhibition Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where the ambitious, fledgling franchise downed Choco Mucho, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, and remained unscathed in four outings in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series.

In that duel, the Chameleons have shown unbending will that has started to show they’re ready to eclipse their best finish in the league — a runner-up result in the PVL Invitational early this year — and challenge the best of them.

They found ways to slow down two of the league’s most lethal of scorers — Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina-Rosales.

Brooke Van Sickle, the club’s unquestioned leader, said it was all about resiliency.

“We had a slow start, but we gradually found our rhythm and built momentum,” said Van Sickle, who scattered 19 points in that fourth win in the same number of matches that matched equally unbeaten Creamline’s record.

“I’m proud of everyone for staying resilient,” she added.

Meanwhile, Creamline will try to reclaim its solo hold of the lead as it tackles PLDT (2-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Farm Fresh (2-2) and ZUS Coffee (0-4) collide at 1 p.m.