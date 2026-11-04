^

Sports

Chameleons bare true, deadly colors

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 1:55pm
Chameleons bare true, deadly colors
The ambitious, fledgling franchise downed Choco Mucho, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, and remained unscathed in four outings in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Farm Fresh (PVL)

3:30 p.m. — AFP vs Alph Insurance (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. — PLDT vs Creamline (PVL)

MANILA, Philippines — The Nxled Chameleons have started to evolve to what they have aspired for so long — a team ready to claim their breakthrough Premier Volleyball League championship.

It was in full exhibition Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where the ambitious, fledgling franchise downed Choco Mucho, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, and remained unscathed in four outings in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series.

In that duel, the Chameleons have shown unbending will that has started to show they’re ready to eclipse their best finish in the league — a runner-up result in the PVL Invitational early this year — and challenge the best of them.

They found ways to slow down two of the league’s most lethal of scorers — Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina-Rosales.

Brooke Van Sickle, the club’s unquestioned leader, said it was all about resiliency.

“We had a slow start, but we gradually found our rhythm and built momentum,” said Van Sickle, who scattered 19 points in that fourth win in the same number of matches that matched equally unbeaten Creamline’s record.

“I’m proud of everyone for staying resilient,” she added.

Meanwhile, Creamline will try to reclaim its solo hold of the lead as it tackles PLDT (2-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Farm Fresh (2-2) and ZUS Coffee (0-4) collide at 1 p.m.

NXLED

NXLED CHAMELEONS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Facing off against a late replacement? No problem. 
Sports
fbtw
Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

5 hours ago
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's...
Sports
fbtw
Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

23 hours ago
The Association of Philippine Journalists-Samahang Plaridel returns to the Villamor Golf Club for the third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams taking it 'one week at a time' after 17th loss in a row

Venus Williams taking it 'one week at a time' after 17th loss in a row

1 day ago
Venus Williams said she was taking it "one week at a time" after suffering her 17th loss in a row in singles tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna heads Filipina chessers in ASEAN+ Individual tilt

Frayna heads Filipina chessers in ASEAN+ Individual tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leads the country’s campaign in the strong women’s division of the 7th ASEAN+...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Fire in their eyes&rsquo;: Beermen live to fight another day vs Gin Kings

‘Fire in their eyes’: Beermen live to fight another day vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the San Miguel Beermen showcased resiliency to extend their best-of-five quarterfinal series...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic battles through Paris Masters opener

Djokovic battles through Paris Masters opener

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic battled from behind to beat Valentin Vacherot, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-1, in the first round of the Paris Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

6 hours ago
Coming off a breakthrough showing at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will...
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: Alex Eala grateful for warm Filipino welcome in Hong Kong

WATCH: Alex Eala grateful for warm Filipino welcome in Hong Kong

6 hours ago
From the court to the stands, Alex Eala felt the love of her fellow Filipinos in Hong Kong after her opening-round win. ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with