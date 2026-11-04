Ardina salvages 72 as Filipinas waver in LPGA-Q Series opener

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina battled back from early setbacks to salvage an even-par 72 and secure a share of 40th place. But her fellow Filipinas found themselves facing an uphill battle after a challenging opening round in the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying Stage at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

While Ardina kept herself within striking distance of the leaders at the Bobcat course, Bianca Pagdanganan, Tomi Arejola and Abby Arevalo struggled to cope with the demanding conditions. They limped with over-par rounds that left them with plenty of ground to make up in their bid to advance to the Final Qualifying Stage.

Pagdanganan, determined to reclaim her LPGA Tour card after narrowly missing out in last year's Final Q-Series, stumbled to a 75, also at Bobcat, to land in a share of 112th. Arejola groped for a 77 at the Panther layout to slip to joint 151st, while Arevalo endured an even tougher day, reeling with an 81 at Bobcat to fall further down the standings.

A total of 198 players are battling for the top 55 places and ties to advance to the Final Q-Series, set November 19-23 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

The 90-hole Final Stage, featuring a cut after 72 holes, will determine the recipients of coveted LPGA Tour cards for the 2027 season, with the top 25 finishers and ties earning membership. All players who complete the 90 holes will also secure Epson Tour status for next year, keeping another pathway to the LPGA Tour within reach.

The Filipinas will need strong second-round performances Wednesday at the Panther course to revive their respective campaigns.

Ardina, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, showed the composure and fighting spirit that have marked her international career. After opening with a bogey on No. 1, she bounced back with consecutive birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 to get her round going.

She gave back a stroke on No. 7, however, and dropped another on No. 11 before responding with a timely birdie on the 12th. Despite missing a couple of opportunities down the stretch, the two-time Olympian held her ground with a pair of 36s.

Ardina tees off at 8:42 a.m. on No. 10 at Panther, looking to build on her steady opening-round showing.

Pagdanganan, meanwhile, appeared poised for a solid start after picking up two birdies against a bogey over her first four holes at Bobcat. But a costly double bogey on No. 7 sent her to the turn at one-over.

The power-hitting ICTSI-backed ace mounted a spirited recovery on the back nine, birdying Nos. 10 and 13 to briefly rekindle hopes of salvaging her round.

But just when a strong finish seemed within reach, Pagdanganan faltered over the closing stretch, dropping four strokes in a damaging bogey-double bogey-bogey sequence from No. 14 to end up with a 75.

She gets another chance to turn things around when she starts her second round at 9:30 a.m. off the first tee, also at Panther.

Arejola also had a promising start, mixing two birdies with three bogeys over her opening nine at Panther. But a triple bogey on the par-4 10th derailed her round, and another bogey on No. 12 compounded the damage as she settled for a 77 despite closing with a string of pars.

Arevalo, who had impressed in the first stage of qualifying, suffered the most punishing round among the Filipinas. She failed to make a birdie while surrendering two double bogeys and five consecutive bogeys beginning on No. 7, limping home with a 41-40 card for an 81 for joint 187th that severely dented her bid for a Final Stage berth.