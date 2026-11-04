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Eala tries to counter Czech curse, faces Valentova for Hong Kong Open quarters slot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 4:20pm
Eala tries to counter Czech curse, faces Valentova for Hong Kong Open quarters slot
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala looks on during her quarterfinal match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the WTA Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 28, 2026.
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A second straight quarterfinal berth is at stake as Alex Eala tries to finally score one on Czech ace Tereza Valentova in the WTA250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium.

Valentova is part of the Czech curse that Eala has experienced in her career, going 0-13 before finally solving the mystery puzzle with a title in Birmingham earlier this year against Nikola Bartunkova in the finale.

During that stretch, Eala bowed to the 19-year-old Valentova twice, both via straight sets in the Japan Open last year and in the Qatar Open this year.

And that should serve as enough motivation for the 21-year-old Filipina pride, the second seed in Hong Kong who earned a shot at the lower-ranked but still formidable Valentova (No. 85) after an easy 6-4, 6-3 win over last-minute replacement Emerson Jones of Australia (No. 132).

Eala had to face a different foe in the first round after the withdrawal of original rival in No. 59 Alycia Parks of the United States due to a shoulder injury.

It will be Eala’s fifth straight WTA Tour stint in a month and sixth overall, including the 20th Asian Games, marching into battle fresh from a Last 8 finish in the WTA500 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan for her first deep run on the heels of consecutive slides.

For Eala, the only way is forward, shrugging off any fatigue at the homestretch of the season for a chance to climb higher in the WTA echelon.

“I hit my career high this week. If I'm tired and I'm 17 in the world, that's great,” said Eala, who improved from No. 19 after falling just short from a semifinal seat in Tokyo against eventual champion and now No. 11 Diana Shnaider of Russia.

"Being tired is a blessing as well. Being tired means that I've been working hard,  I've been having lots of matches and competing a lot. Being tired means that I'm healthy enough to work, I'm healthy enough and in a healthy mindset to put myself in these situations of pressure.”

Eala hopes to continue the run, even against a tough tormentor in Valentova, who scored a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 129 Himeno Sakatsume of Japan in Round 1.

A win by Eala would push her to a duel against either No. 38 Xinyu Wang of China or the winner between No. 81 Antonia Ruzic of Croatia and No. 82 Alina Charaeva of Armenia, for a Final Four ticket.

ALEX EALA

ALEXANDRA EALA

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