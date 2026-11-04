Siargao gets 5G boost as Smart backs WSL surf tilt

Beyond the competition, reliable mobile connectivity helps residents and visitors make digital payments, book accommodations and transport, communicate in real time, work while traveling, and share their Siargao experiences online.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the wireless arm of PLDT Inc., is further enhancing its 5G coverage and capacity in key areas of Siargao Island in time for the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour event at Cloud 9 in General Luna, the island’s premier surfing spot.

Ongoing until November 10, the event marks the first time the Philippines is hosting a stop on the prestigious WSL Championship Tour, bringing world-class surfing talent and an international audience to one of the country’s most celebrated island destinations.

As the event’s official telecommunications partner, Smart is building on its existing 5G network presence covering key locations in General Luna, including Cloud 9, as well as Siargao Airport, Siargao Seaport, and other strategic areas. These enhancements aim to help meet the increased demand for mobile connectivity during the competition while supporting the digital needs of athletes, media practitioners, content creators, spectators, residents, and local businesses.

"Siargao is an important tourism destination, and we are committed to supporting its continued growth through reliable connectivity. By further enhancing our 5G network in key areas, we are building on our established presence on the island to support the evolving needs of residents, businesses, and visitors who drive its local economy," said Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president and officer-in-charge of Smart.

"Our partnership with the WSL Championship Tour is another opportunity to help deliver meaningful digital experiences to athletes, visitors, and local communities as Siargao welcomes the global surfing community,” he added.

Beyond the competition, reliable mobile connectivity helps residents and visitors make digital payments, book accommodations and transport, communicate in real time, work while traveling, and share their Siargao experiences online. For tourism-oriented businesses, mobile connectivity also helps facilitate transactions and engage customers.

Visitors attending the WSL Championship Tour can make the most of their 5G-compatible devices with select Smart Unli 5G offers, which include unlimited 5G data and non-stop 4G data, starting at P90 for three days.

Locals and tourists can also experience Smart 5G with Smart Postpaid Plans that include the Smart Device Link feature, letting them share their primary mobile number and plan with their smartwatch for calls, texts, and mobile data even when their iPhone is not nearby.

Smart subscribers who avail of select offers at designated Smart booths and partner stores in Siargao may also receive freebies. (Contributed story)