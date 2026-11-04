^

Sports

‘Fire in their eyes’: Beermen live to fight another day vs Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 11:22am
â€˜Fire in their eyesâ€™: Beermen live to fight another day vs Gin Kings
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — With their backs against the wall, the San Miguel Beermen showcased resiliency to extend their best-of-five quarterfinal series against Barangay Ginebra. 

Trailing the race-to-three series 0-2, San Miguel led by 15 points in the third quarter, but saw its lead shrink to just one with about one minute remaining. 

But the Beermen did just enough to squeak past the Gin Kings, 101-98, Tuesday evening at the City of Dasmarinas Arena in Cavite. 

After the game, San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said that he saw the fire from the eyes of his players right from the dugout.

“It's very evident that our defense was there. The energy and effort makikita naman natin. The most crucial thing, what I observed from the players in the dugout, they were all quiet. Makikita mo sa mga mata nila, andoon yung fire e. Everybody was on the same page,” Austria said.

“Everybody understands each other and that's one thing. I'm so thankful dahil ang mga players talaga nag-respond. Alam nila na our back is against the wall and we don't want to have an early exit,” he added. 

In their previous two losses against Ginebra, the Beermen allowed the Gin Kings to score 104 in Game 1 and 126 in Game 2. 

This time around, San Miguel held its opponents to 98 points. Ginebra had a chance to go for the win in the final second, but RJ Abarrientos’ 4-pointer did not connect. 

“I hope na kung inumpisan namin ngayon, masustain namin hanggang next game. Mabuti na lang yung player talagang… yung sense of urgency na sinasabi ko kanina nakita ko sa kanila lahat. Ayaw magpatalo. That's something for the team. Wanting to win.” 

For his part, June Mar Fajardo said the team just did their best to extend the series. 

“Nag-step up talaga kami sa game na ito. Alam namin na kapag natalo kami, magbabakasyon na kami. Ayaw pa namin,” said Fajardo, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“Gusto naming mag-extend yung series. Alam naman natin na yung Ginebra kahit malaki yung lamang namin, hindi talaga pwede maging kampante sa Ginebra. Sobrang lakas ng team na yan. Good thing nakuha namin yung panalo na to,” he added. 

Game 4 is on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

“Kung pwede pa namin itaas yung nilaro namin today, gagawin namin yan. For sure, yung Ginebra gagawin at gagawin nila yung lahat para ma-close yung series. Pero kami gagawin din namin na ma-extend yung series. Paghahandaan namin nang husto yung Game 4.” 

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Facing off against a late replacement? No problem. 
Sports
fbtw
Frayna heads Filipina chessers in ASEAN+ Individual tilt

Frayna heads Filipina chessers in ASEAN+ Individual tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leads the country’s campaign in the strong women’s division of the 7th ASEAN+...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams taking it 'one week at a time' after 17th loss in a row

Venus Williams taking it 'one week at a time' after 17th loss in a row

1 day ago
Venus Williams said she was taking it "one week at a time" after suffering her 17th loss in a row in singles tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

20 hours ago
The Association of Philippine Journalists-Samahang Plaridel returns to the Villamor Golf Club for the third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

Spanish footballer De Miguel dies after collision with keeper

2 hours ago
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Medina, Simmers conquer Cloud 9

Medina, Simmers conquer Cloud 9

12 hours ago
Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Caitlin Simmers of the United States are on Cloud 9 after their big...
Sports
fbtw
Converge one away from final four

Converge one away from final four

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With a fierce second-half storm, Converge made it two in a row against Rain of Shine and moved on the doorstep of franchise...
Sports
fbtw
Eala hurdles opening foe

Eala hurdles opening foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala dispatched Australian Emerson Jones – a last-minute replacement for injured American Alycia Parks –...
Sports
fbtw
Highrisers snap winless spell

Highrisers snap winless spell

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
 The first time is the sweetest.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with