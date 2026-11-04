â€˜Fire in their eyesâ€™: Beermen live to fight another day vs Gin Kings

‘Fire in their eyes’: Beermen live to fight another day vs Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines — With their backs against the wall, the San Miguel Beermen showcased resiliency to extend their best-of-five quarterfinal series against Barangay Ginebra.

Trailing the race-to-three series 0-2, San Miguel led by 15 points in the third quarter, but saw its lead shrink to just one with about one minute remaining.

But the Beermen did just enough to squeak past the Gin Kings, 101-98, Tuesday evening at the City of Dasmarinas Arena in Cavite.

After the game, San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said that he saw the fire from the eyes of his players right from the dugout.

“It's very evident that our defense was there. The energy and effort makikita naman natin. The most crucial thing, what I observed from the players in the dugout, they were all quiet. Makikita mo sa mga mata nila, andoon yung fire e. Everybody was on the same page,” Austria said.

“Everybody understands each other and that's one thing. I'm so thankful dahil ang mga players talaga nag-respond. Alam nila na our back is against the wall and we don't want to have an early exit,” he added.

In their previous two losses against Ginebra, the Beermen allowed the Gin Kings to score 104 in Game 1 and 126 in Game 2.

This time around, San Miguel held its opponents to 98 points. Ginebra had a chance to go for the win in the final second, but RJ Abarrientos’ 4-pointer did not connect.

“I hope na kung inumpisan namin ngayon, masustain namin hanggang next game. Mabuti na lang yung player talagang… yung sense of urgency na sinasabi ko kanina nakita ko sa kanila lahat. Ayaw magpatalo. That's something for the team. Wanting to win.”

For his part, June Mar Fajardo said the team just did their best to extend the series.

“Nag-step up talaga kami sa game na ito. Alam namin na kapag natalo kami, magbabakasyon na kami. Ayaw pa namin,” said Fajardo, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“Gusto naming mag-extend yung series. Alam naman natin na yung Ginebra kahit malaki yung lamang namin, hindi talaga pwede maging kampante sa Ginebra. Sobrang lakas ng team na yan. Good thing nakuha namin yung panalo na to,” he added.

Game 4 is on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“Kung pwede pa namin itaas yung nilaro namin today, gagawin namin yan. For sure, yung Ginebra gagawin at gagawin nila yung lahat para ma-close yung series. Pero kami gagawin din namin na ma-extend yung series. Paghahandaan namin nang husto yung Game 4.”