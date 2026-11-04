Second part of Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated Nov. 18-22

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) is set to hold Part 2 of its 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show from November 18-22 at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The event will bring together industry stakeholders in support of responsible gun ownership, strict regulatory compliance, and the campaign against illegal firearms.

AFAD President Aric Topacio said the association remains committed to promoting a responsible, law-abiding and well-regulated firearms industry while supporting the government's efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Invitations have been extended to officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other concerned government agencies to participate in the event and strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors.

“Responsible gun ownership goes beyond simply possessing a firearm. It means understanding and complying with the law, ensuring proper storage and handling, and recognizing the responsibility that comes with owning one,” Topacio said.

He emphasized that legitimate firearms dealers and industry stakeholders have an important role to play in preventing illegal firearms from entering circulation by complying with existing laws, regulations and licensing requirements.

“AFAD supports the government's campaign against illegal firearms. We believe that strong cooperation between legitimate industry players and law enforcement agencies is essential to stopping the proliferation of unregistered and illegally traded firearms,” Topacio added.

The association also seeks to promote constructive dialogue with government authorities on policies and regulations that will strengthen firearms control, improve industry compliance and protect public safety without unduly burdening legitimate firearm owners and businesses.

Aside from its advocacy for responsible gun ownership, AFAD hopes to work with concerned government agencies and sports authorities to help Filipino shooting athletes improve their competitiveness on the international stage.

Topacio expressed hope that the country's qualified national shooting team members would be allowed, subject to applicable laws, permits and regulatory safeguards, to bring an adequate supply of ammunition for training and competition preparation.

He said consistent and sufficient training is vital to developing athletes capable of competing against the world's best and restoring the Philippines' prominence in international shooting sports.

“We want our Filipino athletes to have every opportunity to train properly, develop their skills and represent the country with pride. With the appropriate government clearances and compliance with all regulations, we hope to find practical ways to support their training requirements,” added Topacio said, whose older brother Hagen is one of the country's top shotgun shooters. (Contributed story)