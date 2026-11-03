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Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 9:09pm
Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return against Russia's Diana Shnaider during their quarter-final match at the WTA Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 28, 2026.
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Facing off against a late replacement? No problem. 

Alex Eala barged into the next round of the Hong Kong Open after thwarting Emerson Jones, 6-4, 6-3, in the first round Tuesday evening. 

Eala, who rose to a career-high World No. 17, was supposed to face Alycia Parks in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament, but the American had to withdraw due to an injury minutes before their scheduled start. 

The World No. 132 Australian then stepped up to face the second-seeded Eala, who started the match off waxing hot, going up 4-0. 

But Jones won three straight games to inch closer, 3-4, before the Filipina moved a game away from taking the first set, 5-3. 

Jones, however, kept herself alive, moving within striking distance, 4-5, before breaking her opponent’s serve in the 10th game to take the set, 6-4. 

And at the start of the second set, the two tennisters traded games, before the pride of the Philippines found a higher gear and stayed there. 

Eala took a 1-1 deadlock into a 5-1 lead as she completely manhandled her opponent. 

Jones, though, would go down swinging, literally. 

She would win the next two games to trail 3-5, before Eala held her serve in the ninth game to grab the victory. 

Next up for Eala is Czechia’s Tereza Valentova, ranked 85th in the world. 111

Valentova earlier defeated Himeno Sakatsume, 6-3, 7-5, to stamp her ticket to the second round.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
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