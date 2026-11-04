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Sports

Tamaraws thump Red Warriors to bolster semis bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 4:58pm
Tamaraws thump Red Warriors to bolster semis bid
FEU's Elias Gish
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University strengthened its bid for a UAAP Season 89 Final Four berth after turning back University of the East Red, 94-83, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

FEU got the crucial win, which put it at joint-third with La Salle. Both teams are holding 6-4 win-loss records. 

UE, on the other hand, dropped to a 0-10 slate. 

The Red Warriors actually led in the first half, taking a 35-34 lead after a split from the line by DJ Robles. 

But from that point on, FEU uncorked a 14-5 run capped by a Jorick Bautista deuce to make it a 49-39 lead in the second quarter. 

Lance Sabroso’s free throws made it a 49-41 Tamaraws advantage heading to the second half. 

UE was able to keep themselves in the game, cutting the deficit to single digit multiple times. 

However, FEU found a higher gear in the final quarter, taking a 71-62 lead to a 17 point advantage, 88-71, with 2:19 left. 

Bautista top-scored for the Morayta-based squad with 18 points, four rebounds and a steal, while Mo Konateh and Kirby Mongcopa had 15 points apiece. The former tallied 19 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block, while the latter recorded seven boards and a dime. Elias Gish chipped in 13 points. 

Tope Lagat once again paced UE with 24 points, sisx rebounds and three assists. Sabroso added 16 markers off the bench, while Ola Ajani and Cole Cruz-Dumont had 11 each. 

The Red Warriors have lost 30 straight UAAP games. Their last win in the league came back in Season 87.

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
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