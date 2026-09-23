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Sports

Ogayre survives eight-count in escape win

Nelson Beltran - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2026 | 12:00am
Ogayre survives eight-count in escape win
Junmilardo Ogayre
ABAP

NISHIO CITY – Junmilardo Ogayre refused to blink and punched out an escape win.

Under relentless fire from Mongolia’s Gantumur Lundaa, the 27-year-old Filipino stood his ground, countered with surgical precision and gutted out a hard-earned 3-2 split decision in the men’s -60kg preliminaries yesterday in this city 50 kilometers south of Nagoya.

Ogayre drew the nods of judges from Guatemala, Bulgaria and Argentina while losing those from Uzbekistan and Mauritius in the slam-bang fight – a needed boost for Team Philippines after Aira Villegas’ fall the previous day.

It was no masterpiece. It was survival in a fight enjoyed by the loud crowd at the Nishio Gymnasium.

Lundaa came out like a freight train from the opening bell – pressing, crowding, pinning Ogayre to the ropes and daring him to brawl.

Ogayre didn’t.

The former Asian Championships bronze medalist kept his cool, snapped his jab and punished every reckless charge with clean counters inside.

The Filipino was effective and efficient, enough to steal the first two rounds on four of five judges’ cards and build the cushion he needed.

Then came the scare.

Slowing down in the final round, Ogayre got caught and the referee stepped in with a standing eight-count as Lundaa hunted for a knockout.

The Mongolian took the last round, 10-9 across the board, but the math was already done. Ogayre had done just enough.

With the split win, Ogayre advanced to face Nepal’s Roka Magar, pushing the six-man Philippine boxing team to 2-1 – bouncing back from Villegas’ tough opening loss, with Norlan Petecio earlier delivering the first win.

Climbing into the ring in the next few days are Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio (women’s -60kg) and Carlo Paalam (men’s -55kg), plus Riza Pasuit (women’s -54kg).

ABAP
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