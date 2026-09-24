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TNT to parade new PBA import in Nick Hornsby

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 2:34pm
TNT to parade new PBA import in Nick Hornsby
Nick Hornsby
(Edmonton Stingers via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — A new import is in for the TNT Tropang 5G. 

TNT has tapped the services of Nick Hornsby for the on-break PBA Governors’ Cup, the squad announced Thursday. 

The 31-year-old forward will be replacing Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson. 

Hornsby, who played collegiate basketball at Sacramento State, has seen action in various professional leagues across the globe, playing in Germany, Canada, Mexico and Indonesia. 

TNT is currently holding a 4-4 win-loss record in Group A, and is barely in the quarterfinal picture. 

Hornsby is the third import of the conference for the Tropang 5G. Hollis-Jefferson replaced Darius Days as the team’s reinforcement back. 

The PBA has been on break since the second week of August. The league will be back in action next month.

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