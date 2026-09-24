Arbole gets birthday wish with breakthrough title in ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Fourteen years of waiting, one disastrous hole and a furious comeback later, Art Arbole finally had the moment he had chased for most of his professional career.

And when it finally came, it arrived with the kind of drama worthy of a long-awaited breakthrough.

Arbole blew a one-stroke lead with an errant drive on the fourth hole, plunged two shots behind Jhonnel Ababa after a disastrous 7, then watched several proven winners close in as the pressure mounted in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here Thursday.

Instead of folding, however, the journeyman found another gear. He answered the setback with a remarkable run of birdies, steadied himself as the challengers faded, and overcame a late miscue to fire a gritty 70 — finally securing the championship he had waited 14 years to win with a gutsy 21-foot par-saving putt on the 18th.

Arbole finished at 10-under 270, one shot ahead of Jeffren Lumbo, whose closing 67 rally fell just short at 271, and two clear of Ababa, who faltered late with a 71 to finish at 272. The victory gave Arbole his first Philippine Golf Tour title, ending a drought that had stretched across most of his professional career.

“Thank you, Lord. I really prayed for this win. Kasi, coming September 29, birthday ko. So, binigay Niya talaga. Ang sarap sa feeling na binigay Niya,” said Arbole, who turns 36 next week.

His victory looked anything but certain after the disaster on No. 4, where he drove out-of-bounds. His second drive struck a tree, forcing a punch-out, before he reached the green in five and eventually made a 7. As Ababa birdied the same hole, Arbole went from one ahead to two behind in a matter of minutes.

“Grabe, parang nag-shutdown na lahat after kong ma-OB,” he recalled. But rather than allowing frustration to take over, he stuck to his routine and focused on the holes ahead. “Laban lang. Laban lang,” he said.

After dropping another stroke on No. 8 and falling three shots behind, Arbole began his charge with a birdie on the ninth, followed by another on No. 10. He added birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, transforming a three-shot deficit into a two-shot lead in a breathtaking turnaround.

“I just hung in there and stayed focused. I never let those early setbacks shake my mindset,” said Arbole, who also trusted the putting and feel on the greens that had kept him in contention.

The quality of the players chasing him made the comeback even more remarkable. Ababa, a former Order of Merit champion and winner of the 2024 Apo tournament, stayed within striking distance but dropped another shot on No. 11 and later bogeyed the 17th.

Lumbo, winner of the South Pacific leg last year, briefly joined the battle at nine-under after birdieing No. 10 but could manage only pars over the final eight holes.

Multi-titled Zanieboy Gialon also made a move with a 33 on the front nine, only to see his challenge fade into a string of backside pars. He finished with a 68 for solo fourth at 273.

Defending back-to-back champion Rupert Zaragosa threatened to turn the tournament into a four-man shootout after three straight birdies from No. 7 put him within one shot of the lead at eight-under. But a bogey on No. 13 sent him four shots back, and bogeys on the final two holes dropped him to fifth at 275 after a 70.

One by one, the proven winners who had threatened to deny Arbole his long-awaited breakthrough fell away.

Arbole did not.

With a one-shot lead heading into the 72nd hole, Arbole chose aggression on the par-5, pulling out his 3-wood instead of laying up with a rescue club. He pulled the shot toward the adjacent No. 1 fairway, leaving himself a difficult third shot with trees blocking his path to the green.

“Sa third shot, sabi ko, parang mahirap kasi sobrang taas ng puno. From 150 yards to the pin, I forced it to send it at least to the front of the green,” said Arbole, whose fourth shot rolled about seven steps past the hole.

The title still hanging in the balance, he spotted the slope and trusted his stroke rather than overthinking the 21-footer. “Actually, nakita ko ’yung slope. Sabi ko, ‘By chance, papasok ’to.’ Parang may boost na nagsasabi, ‘Good stroke lang. Good stroke.’ So, ’yun, nakuha ko,” he said.

When the final putt fell, 14 years of waiting came rushing to an end. His fellow pros mobbed him and doused him with water as the celebration erupted around the green, while fans at the clubhouse roared in recognition of a breakthrough long overdue.

Arbole pocketed P448,750 – more than he had earned in his entire career before Thursday – and, more importantly, finally claimed the championship trophy that had eluded him for so long.

“Hindi ko talaga in-expect na manalo dito, pero napi-feel ko na kaya ko kasi nakuha ko na yung palo na gusto ko talaga. So, yes, yung palo nga, tapos nag-connect pa ang irons at putting ko,” he said.

He credited his family, Total Power, Jack Tan and Roxanne Raquel, and Cangolf’s Luigi Yulo for continuing to believe in him through the years.

“Unang-una sa lahat, gusto kong pasalamatan ang asawa at anak ko kasi sila talaga yung fan number one ko,” he said.

The victory capped an arduous journey that began with his professional debut at Splendido Taal in 2012. He made the cut in that first tournament but finished last, then spent the next 14 years grinding his way around the PGT, often contending but repeatedly falling short. His best previous result was a Top 5 finish at the 2024 Lakewood Championship.

There were strong starts that faded, promising rounds that ended in disappointment, and seasons when Arbole arrived carrying the same hope only to leave with another dream deferred. Until Thursday.

This time, when adversity struck, Arbole answered. The out-of-bounds drive on No. 4 could have broken his momentum; instead, it became the beginning of his defining comeback. As Ababa, Lumbo, Gialon and Zaragosa gradually fell away, Arbole remained standing.

His reward was not just a one-shot victory.

It was proof that 14 years of waiting, frustration and near-misses had finally led somewhere.

“I just hung in there,” said Arbole.

For a journeyman who had spent long years chasing the first win of his career, hanging in there turned out to be more than enough. (Pool story)