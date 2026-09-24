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MPBL: Bataan, Pasig dispute playoff berth; Valenzuela, Quezon City in do-or-die

Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 10:48am
MPBL: Bataan, Pasig dispute playoff berth; Valenzuela, Quezon City in do-or-die
Homegrown Yves Sazon (right) is expected to deliver for the Bataan Risers.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Bataan and Pasig dispute the seventh playoff seat in the North Division play-in stage at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Camaya Events Place Center in Mariveles, Bataan.

The Pasiguenos crawled out of a 15-point hole to beat the Bataan Risers, 97-96, in overtime on May 12, and are looking for a repeat to advance to the quarterfinal round with the six outright qualifiers and whoever will become the eighth and last survivor.

If Bataan — ranked No. 7 after the round-robin elimination phase — exacts revenge, the Risers will advance to the playoff, leaving eighth-ranked Pasig to tackle the winner between No. 9 Quezon City and No. 10 Valenzuela City in the 5 p.m. opener.

The loser between the Quezon City Black Bulls and the Valenzuela Darkhorse ends their stint in this year's 26-team tournament.

Pasig will be led by MPBL All-Star Warlo Batac, Jacob Galicia, Jerome Garcia, Michael Lambino, Jhapz Bautista and Ahron Estacio, who forced overtime and delivered the lethal points against Bataan in their first encounter.

Speedsters Alfred Flores and Robbie Darang, Chris Javier, homegrown Yves Sazon, Hubert Cani, Migs Corteza, Mitchelle Maynes and Joshua Gallano will power Bataan.

Valenzuela beat Quezon City, 90-83, on May 14, but the Black Bulls eventually emerged as No. 9 with an 11-4 record, surpassing the Darkhorses' 10-15.

The Darkhorses will bank on veterans Jay Collado and Ian Melencio, along with Shaq Alanes, CJ Alattica, Geremy Robinson, JR Olegario, JR Ongteco and Angelo Obuyes.

Quezon City draws firepower from All-Star MJ Joson, Kobe Monje, Jake Agoncillo, Val Chauca, Ryan Costelo, Pat Buena and Rey Publico.

MPBL

YVES SAZON
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