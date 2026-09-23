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Sports

Looking at Ateneo’s Loss to UP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 11:48am
Looking at Ateneoâ€™s Loss to UP
Ateneo's Jared Bahay (9)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines – That was quite a beatdown by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on the Ateneo Blue Eagles as the former won running away, 94-75.

After one half of basketball, the Blue Eagles hung in there and gave as good as they got. But the Fighting Maroons showed a glimpse of that second half blitz late in the second period. 

Ateneo showed they can battle back from a single digit deficit. But not a two-digit lead.

They look tentative on their shots as compared to UP that looked confident in everything they did. What they did show in their first two games – both wins – are they are an offensive juggernaut and this early, favorites to win another title. They have recruited well and they, as always, are well-coached.

UP gave back in spades what Ateneo delivered in the first 25 minutes. When Ateneo tried to press, UP broke it by having a man run down at the smaller Blue Eagle guards. They repeatedly pounded the boards and attacked Ateneo’s suspect interior. That second half by UP was a clinic on execution and defense.

Maybe Sultan Baruwa should have stayed longer because UP wasn’t getting those lay-ups when he was on the court.

This is Kieffer Alas’ Kiefer Ravena moment.

During Ravena’s debut with the senior Ateneo team on July 10, 2011, he didn’t score a single point against the Adamson Falcons. That was the last time he was held to such a low. Ravena got injured three years later and wasn’t as effective. Again, that was due to an injury. 

Alas still scored in double digits, but they were inconsequential. He will know that college ball isn’t high school ball, and he will learn to play through the dry spells. Perhaps more importantly, how to contribute when your guns are jammed.

It isn’t just on Alas, but all the players especially the Filipino-Americans who have to be more decisive and tougher because the opposing locals will want to prove a point or two against them. 

Obviously, the Blue Eagles are still a work in progress. It would have been nice to beat UP but at this point, it is wishful thinking. They should learn from this because that is how teams will play them – deny Alas, let the others try and beat you while watching the others fall apart.

It will take time for Ateneo to reach that old competitive level. First and foremost is keeping the players in place. No team has been harder hit post-Covid than Ateneo. Have you ever wondered why most teams are able to hold on to their players while Ateneo has seen more players not exhaust their playing eligibility?

The result was UP’s seven-game win streak against Ateneo. Not since the late 70s and early 80s did this happen. But when the tide turned, Ateneo found its championship form.

How Ateneo comes out in their next match will be very interesting.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
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