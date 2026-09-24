Bugna unstoppable with triple-title win in Bagong Pilipinas juniors netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Kathlyn Bugna continued to make a strong case as one of the country’s most promising young tennis players, sweeping three titles, including two singles crowns, in the Bagong Pilipinas Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships at the Capitol indoor and outdoor courts in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat recently.

The Batang Onay/RSB standout from La Carlota was virtually untouchable in the girls’ 16-and-under division, dropping just four games in four matches before routing Justine Gumbao, 6-0, 6-2, in the final.

Bugna was just as dominant in the premier 18-and-U category, yielding only five games in four matches and capping her run with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Princess Obaniana.

She completed her three-title haul by teaming up with Ashley Garcia to capture the 18-and-U doubles crown over Dyan Placa and Marxian Sira, matching her three-title performance in the Bagong Pilipinas circuit’s Manila leg, underscoring the consistency of a player being groomed for a bigger future in Philippine tennis.

Her latest sweep also earned her another MVP trophy in the Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking-sanctioned circuit, further highlighting her emergence as a leading prospect in the junior ranks and her ambition to follow the path blazed by Alex Eala, who has risen to international prominence.

Bugna’s continued development comes amid expanded efforts from both government and private-sector partners to strengthen the grassroots tennis pipeline. The tournament is part of the Bagong Pilipinas sports agenda and held under the long-running Palawan Pawnshop talent-search, which seeks to widen opportunities for young athletes through grassroots programs, public training facilities and youth sports initiatives nationwide, while private supporters continue to help provide competitive avenues for rising players.

Krelz Gecosala likewise sustained his impressive form in the boys’ side, ruling both the 16- and 18-and-U divisions in similarly dominant fashion.

Gecosala dropped just four games in four matches in the 16-and-U category, highlighted by a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Rein Hayana in the final. He then captured the centerpiece crown with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Kurt Alcantara in the event sponsored by Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu and supported by A.C. Garcia Corp., Gareco Garcia Refinery Corp., A.C. Garcia Group of Companies and A.C. Garcia Palm Oil Mill Corp.

Other winners in the second leg of the circuit’s Mindanao swing were Kresthan Belacas and Gumbao in the 14-and-U division, and Liam Harrow and Athena Guarde in the 12-and-U category.

Belacas defeated Rafael Pascua, 6-3, 6-4, while Gumbao bounced back from her 16-and-U final loss by beating Teresinha Calingasan, 1-0 (ret.).

Harrow turned back Francis Dimzon, 6-2, 6-4, while unranked Guarde pulled off one of the tournament’s notable upsets, defeating top seed Arissa Macapendeg, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinals before dominating Len Falconitin, 6-2, 6-1, in the final. (Pool story)