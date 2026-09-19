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Sports

Marcial in race vs time for Asian Games

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 3:39pm
Marcial in race vs time for Asian Games
The Philippines' Eumir Marcial celebrates after winning by KO against Syria’s Ahmad Ghousoon.
Luis Robayo / AFP

NAGOYA, Japan — All eyes will be on two rings Sunday — one in Temecula and one here.

The boxing draw for the 2026 Asian Games will be held Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya, interestingly just hours after Eumir Marcial's crucial pro bout against American Omar Huerta in California.

And from there, the big question: Will Marcial make it here?

The condition of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist after the Huerta fight will determine whether he will be good to fly in and carry the fight for Team Philippines in the 80kg class starting September 23.

"Mahirap umasa. Very stressful umasa," admitted Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines president Marcus Manalo.

"I think malabo na. Mabigat din ang kalaban niya. If he wins, ano ang condition niya? Kung makahabol siya, may jetlag pa siyang haharapin," he added.

Huerta is no pushover, with the 30-year-old Mexican-American knockout artist toting a solid 15-1-1 card built on 13 KOs.

Marcial, unbeaten in seven pro outings, has his own concerns to deal with — his brittle hands.

"Laging na-i-injure, at matagal ang recovery," said Manalo.

In the end, it's all up to Marcial. If he can catch up with the team here, his name goes into the draw for what would be his third Asiad stint, following a bronze in 2018 Jakarta-Palembang and a silver in 2023 Hangzhou.

With or without Marcial, though, ABAP is confident of finally ending the long gold drought.

Team Philippines is bringing a crack crew bannered by Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Carlo Paalam — all aching to deliver.

Their routes to glory will be known today.

ABAP

EUMIR MARCIAL
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