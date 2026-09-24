^

Sports

Delgaco vows to use Asian Games loss as motivation for Olympic rowing qualifier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 2:56pm
Delgaco vows to use Asian Games loss as motivation for Olympic rowing qualifier
An emotional Joanie Delgaco covers her face as she finishes sixth in the Asian Games’ women’s single sculls final.
(POC Media Pool)

MANILA, Philippines — As painful as it may feel, a lesson is still a lesson.

Following a disappointing finish in the Asian Games’ women’s single sculls final, Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco said she is bent on turning her pain to improvement moving forward. 

In the medal round of the single sculls, Delgaco finished last in a six-player field. 

She had a time of 8:01.63, more than 40 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhang Xinyu of China. 

The Filipina also finished 10 seconds behind fifth-placed Ching-yang Wen of Chinese Taipei. 

“Ngayong race po, nagpapasalamat po ako kasi natapos ko yung race na maayos. Hindi ko lang maiwas na umiyak. Kasi tingin ko hindi yun yung best ko talaga. Isa itong lesson sa akin na para bumawi sa susunod na laban,” an emotional Delgaco said after her event, as posted by One Sports.

“Hindi pa dito tatapos yung karera. Siguro ito yung magiging motivation ko next year and sa susunod na qualification sa Olympics,” she added.

The 28-year-old Delgaco actually had a better performance in the final compared to the heats. 

The Paris Olympian tallied a time of 8:25.47 in the Heat 2 on Wednesday. 

She said she felt that she “moved differently.” 

“Parang nag-iba po kasi yung galaw ko ngayon. Hindi ko rin po ma-explain. Kasi parang napakalayo sa performance ko dati sa ngayon. Pero wala po ako pinagsisihan kasi binigay ko naman lahat ng makakaya ko,” she said. 

“Wala po akong tinira sa sarili ko. Yung natutunan ko sa sarili ko is siguro yung maging humble ka lang sa sarili mo and lagi ka lang nakaapak sa lupa. Maging matyaga talaga sa lahat ng proseso and hindi rin po talaga madali lahat ng pinagdadaanan ng lahat ng atleta bago marating yung ganitong competition na nasa taas talaga.” 

For now, a gold medal remains elusive for Team Philippines. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the Philippines has a silver medal and four bronze medals. 

ASIAN GAMES

JOANIE DELGACO

ROWING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ogayre survives eight-count in escape win

Ogayre survives eight-count in escape win

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Junmilardo Ogayre refused to blink and punched out an escape win.
Sports
fbtw
One down, five to go

One down, five to go

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Only Aira Villegas has been struck out of contention from the Philippine team of six boxers at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo&rsquo;s Loss to UP

Looking at Ateneo’s Loss to UP

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
That was quite a beatdown by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on the Ateneo Blue Eagles as the former won...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial in race vs time for Asian Games

Marcial in race vs time for Asian Games

By Nelson Beltran | 5 days ago
All eyes will be on two rings Sunday — one in Temecula and one here.
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals

Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Flawless pool play for the Gilas Pilipinas women. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zverev, Agassi defend 'spectacular' Laver Cup

Zverev, Agassi defend 'spectacular' Laver Cup

5 hours ago
Grand Slam champion Alexander Zverev and American legend Andre Agassi led a staunch defense of the Laver Cup ahead of the...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol ends Naraka: Bladepoint Asia Games campaign with win over Hong Kong

Sibol ends Naraka: Bladepoint Asia Games campaign with win over Hong Kong

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Sibol closed its Naraka: Bladepoint campaign with a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong but fell short of the semifinals of the 20th...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton gives thumbs up to Gulf GPs despite Iran conflict

Hamilton gives thumbs up to Gulf GPs despite Iran conflict

10 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton said he hopes that this year’s Formula One world championship will conclude with its two races as scheduled...
Sports
fbtw
Adriano strikes Asiad bronze

Adriano strikes Asiad bronze

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
 Away from the madness in this city, Marie June Adriano found her moment.
Sports
fbtw
Under dark skies, Gilas shines

Under dark skies, Gilas shines

16 hours ago
Dark clouds hovered and the threat of rain hung heavy over the open-air court at Kinjo Futo Station Square, but Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with