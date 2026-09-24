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Young Paris enters Asian Games skateboarding final

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 1:49pm
Young Paris enters Asian Games skateboarding final
Mazel Paris competing in the 2025 SEA Games
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Twelve-year-old Mazel Paris has stamped a ticket to the women’s park skateboarding final in the Asian Games after a dazzling display in the heats Thursday at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall B in Japan. 

Paris, the youngest Filipino gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, tallied a score of 73.93 in the heat to qualify for the final. 

Japan’s Mizuho Hasegawa topped Heat 2 with a score of 89.15. China’s Meng Lingyan notched 72.53 points in her runs. 

Fellow Filipino skater Elizabeth Amador mustered 59.99 in her runs to miss the final. 

Thailand’s Freya Brown (41.76), Indonesia’s Mikhayla Caya (36.35) and Hong Kong’s Huen Yi Wong (27.90) also missed the final in Heat 2. 

Paris will also be facing off against Korea’s Minji Gwak and Hyunju Cho, China’s Cao Shiqi, Japan’s Misugu Okamoto and Chinese Taipei’s Yi-fan Lin in the final. 

The medal round is set on Friday morning at the same venue.

ASIAN GAMES

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