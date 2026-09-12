Tough test for Magsayo

MANILA, Philippines — Undefeated Andres Cortes stands in the way of Mark Magsayo’s drive for a crack at the world lightweight boxing title and they’ll settle matters in a scheduled 10-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this morning (Manila time). The fight is on the undercard of the main event featuring WBC welterweight titlist Ryan Garcia against Conor Benn.

Magsayo, 31, has won five in a row since losing back-to-back to Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa, both on points, and is looking for a second victory in the lightweight division under Zuffa Boxing whose co-founder and promoter is UFC CEO Dana White. Magsayo signed up with White after leaving the featherweight and superfeatherweight ranks, halting Feargal McCrory in his Zuffa debut last April. The former WBC featherweight ruler is now ranked No. 6 by IBF, No. 9 by WBO and No. 10 by WBC in the 135-pound class.

Cortes, 29, turned pro in 2016, three years after Magsayo, and has compiled a 25-0 record, with 13 KOs, three in the first round. One of his first round victims was Filipino Genesis Servania who lost in Oklahoma in 2021. He’s coming off a win by decision over Eridson Garcia in Las Vegas last April.

For Magsayo, it’s a must-win situation. He’s been gunning for another shot at the world title after yielding the WBC belt to Vargas on a split verdict in 2022 and losing to Figueroa in a WBC interim featherweight championship bout a year later. Magsayo couldn’t get a break at superfeatherweight so moved up to lightweight, hoping to figure in eliminators for the vacant IBF and WBA thrones or a crack at WBC champion William Zepeda or WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson. His record is 29-2, with 19 KOs.

“Magaling si Cortes pero pinaghandaan namin ng mabuti,” said Magsayo’s coach Marvin Somodio. “Maganda ang kundisyon ni Mark. Kailangan ng magandang footwork at handspeed para ma-open depensa ni Cortes. Pag manalo kami, maraming opportunity, God-willing, na world championship fight at sina (MP Promotions head) Sean (Gibbons) at Zuffa in charge diyan.”