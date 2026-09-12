Castilo takes spotlight

The UAAP Season 75 MVP and champion with both Ateneo and UP went undefeated on the day, teaming up with Mike Minuluan in Mixed Doubles and Patricia Barredo in Women’s Doubles to top their respective groups in the tournament backed by Rally Sports, JPA Sports, Wilkins Pure, Minute Maid, and Playa de Nubla Private Resort.

MANILA, Philippines — Gelita Castilo completed a busy day by advancing in both the mixed doubles and women’s doubles 30-and-above playoffs of the 2026 MIA Badminton Challenge Cup yesterday at the MIA Sports Center.

The UAAP Season 75 MVP and champion with both Ateneo and UP went undefeated on the day, teaming up with Mike Minuluan in Mixed Doubles and Patricia Barredo in Women’s Doubles to top their respective groups in the tournament backed by Rally Sports, JPA Sports, Wilkins Pure, Minute Maid, and Playa de Nubla Private Resort.

Minuluan and Castilo opened with a thrilling 15-10, 15-11 win over RJ Ormilla and Mariel Ordoña before dispatching Jonathan Clado and Mae Villanueva, 15-3, 15-7, to top Group A.

Later in the day, Castilo and Barredo swept Steffi Aquino and Pia Fabros, 15–12, 15–11, then outlasted Paula Chan and Rose Ann Navor, 13–15, 15–8, 15–9.

They completed their group sweep with a 15–13, 15–7 win over Nami Wada and Yuriko Wakai.