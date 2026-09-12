Avaricio is Summit Point queen

MANILA, Philippines -- Chanelle Avaricio (second from left in the photo) celebrates her victory at the ICTSI Summit Point Championship in Lipa City, Batangas last Thursday.

The Summit Point golf ambassador is joined by (from left) general manager Vic de Guzman, president Robbie Leviste, and ICTSI Media Relations Head Ronnel Javier.