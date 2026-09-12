^

Sports

Avaricio is Summit Point queen

Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 3:33pm
Avaricio is Summit Point queen
Chanelle Avaricio
(Pilipins Golf)

MANILA, Philippines -- Chanelle Avaricio (second from left in the photo) celebrates her victory at the ICTSI Summit Point Championship in Lipa City, Batangas last Thursday. 

The Summit Point golf ambassador is joined by (from left) general manager Vic de Guzman, president Robbie Leviste, and ICTSI Media Relations Head Ronnel Javier.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala dazzles on red carpet

Eala dazzles on red carpet

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Eala mania in New York didn’t end with Alex Eala’s US Open exit — it just moved from the hardcourts to the...
Sports
fbtw
Faultless Duplantis, hungry Ingebrigtsen shine at inaugural Ultimate

Faultless Duplantis, hungry Ingebrigtsen shine at inaugural Ultimate

7 hours ago
Seasoned Scandinavian campaigners Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen shone on the opening day of the...
Sports
fbtw
Guce rallies to 70 as rain halts Guardian Championship

Guce rallies to 70 as rain halts Guardian Championship

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Clariss Guce overcame a shaky start and increasingly difficult wet conditions to fire a two-under 70 on Friday (Saturday Manila...
Sports
fbtw

Abet Guidaben’s heartache

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Abet Guidaben’s career took the long route from Mambajao, Camiguin to the heights of Philippine basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Showtime before showdown

Showtime before showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Host Far Eastern University will set the stage ablaze today with a grand show headlined by Vice Ganda for the opening ceremony...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spiritual Royalty

Spiritual Royalty

2 days ago
To all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God. John 1:12
Sports
fbtw

Lotto results for September 2, 2026

2 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 6 14 SUERTRES - 0 7 7 4D Lotto - 5 0 2 7 6/45 Mega Lotto - 43 35 38 15 30 26 P48,135,242.00 6/55 Grand Lotto - 53 26 9 48 49 47 P186,964,495.00
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with