^

Sports

Ex-NBA player Stanley Johnson high on B.League teammate Edu

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 4:39pm
Ex-NBA player Stanley Johnson high on B.League teammate Edu
Stanley Johnson (left) and AJ Edu
(Japan B.League)

MANILA, Philippines -- Former NBA starter Stanley Johnson had a lot of praise for his new Gunma Crane Thunders teammate and Gilas Pilipinas mainstay AJ Edu. 

Johnson, a former first round pick in the NBA, recently signed with Gunma in the Japan B.League. 

He was part of the team that participated in the Japan B.League Manila Games earlier this week, where the Crane Thunders swept Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido in back-to-back preseason games.

Johnson, after Thursday’s match, sang praises to the 26-year-old Edu. 

“I think he adds a lot of size to our lineup, and his rebounding versatility, his finishing, his screen setting and rolling, and I think he's really good at screening angles, especially when a lot of teams like to switch on us as well,” he toldreporters. 

“He impacts our team with hustle plays… It's hard to match up because of his size. If they play a guard on me, you don't really want to switch, and if they play a big, then he's good at getting behind,” he added. 

Johnson also cited an instance during Thursday’s game where Edu flushed down a slam after a double screen, which, the former Detroit Piston said, “happened so fast and we're going the other way.” 

“Not to mention his shot blocking, but I'm excited to play with him just as much as anybody else on the team.” 

Johnson showed out in the Manila Games, tallying 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in the first game. He had 17 points in the second outing. 

Edu himself had three points and seven rebounds in the first game, while he finished with a near double-double of nine markers and nine boards in the second game. 

Gunma coach Kyle Milling also raved about Edu’s improvement in his playmaking.

“AJ's really improved his passing, and everyone talks about how good he is, but last year he had six assists a couple times, five assists, so that's something he's really improving on I think as the time goes by,” he said. 

“All the passing, he's a great passer as well.” 

And as the Manila Games ended, Edu said he is happy that his teammates got a taste of the basketball craze in the Philippines. 

“It's great that they also get to experience at least a taster of it. Obviously, this is not quite like Gilas games, but yeah. I always talk about the passion of Filipino fans, so I'm grateful that my team got to experience that firsthand.”

AJ EDU

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Faultless Duplantis, hungry Ingebrigtsen shine at inaugural Ultimate

Faultless Duplantis, hungry Ingebrigtsen shine at inaugural Ultimate

8 hours ago
Seasoned Scandinavian campaigners Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen shone on the opening day of the...
Sports
fbtw
Guce rallies to 70 as rain halts Guardian Championship

Guce rallies to 70 as rain halts Guardian Championship

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Clariss Guce overcame a shaky start and increasingly difficult wet conditions to fire a two-under 70 on Friday (Saturday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Antonelli on top ahead of Ferraris in Madrid practice

Antonelli on top ahead of Ferraris in Madrid practice

8 hours ago
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped the times for Mercedes ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio is Summit Point queen

Avaricio is Summit Point queen

2 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio (second from left in the photo) celebrates her victory at the ICTSI Summit Point Championship in Lipa City,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nationals stumble early

Nationals stumble early

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The weather in the Japanese city of Nagoya was gloomy and so was the start of Gilas Pilipinas’ title-retention campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Showtime before showdown

Showtime before showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Host Far Eastern University will set the stage ablaze today with a grand show headlined by Vice Ganda for the opening ceremony...
Sports
fbtw
Eala dazzles on red carpet

Eala dazzles on red carpet

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Eala mania in New York didn’t end with Alex Eala’s US Open exit — it just moved from the hardcourts to the...
Sports
fbtw
Clar, Ramos reign

Clar, Ramos reign

18 hours ago
Shan Clar and Susmita Ramos emerged as the men’s and women’s singles open champions of the 2026 MIA Badminton...
Sports
fbtw
Que rules ICTSI Summit Point

Que rules ICTSI Summit Point

18 hours ago
Angelo Que was tested from the opening stretch, pressured by a blistering early charge from Aidric Chan and a spirited mid-round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with