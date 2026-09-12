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Sports

Gilas rebounds, vents ire on Kazakhstan

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 8:02pm
Gilas rebounds, vents ire on Kazakhstan
Gilas Pilipinas
(Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas pumped life into its Asian Games title defense aspirations after venting its ire on Kazakhstan, 109-78, Saturday evening at the Aichi International Arena in Japan. 

Gilas, which absorbed a stunning defeat against Bahrain in its opening game Friday, found its rhythm against the Kazakhs en route to an easy, much-needed win. 

Jerrick Ahanmisi and Robert Bolick paced the Filipinos with 22 and 20 markers, respectively. The former had seven 3-pointers, while the latter had four triples. 

After trailing by as much as 19 points, Kazakhstan trailed by 11, 71-82, with 9:05 remaining after a pair of free throws by Marat. 

But from that point on, it was all Gilas as Ahanmisi, Calvin Oftana and Don Trollano found their range late. 

Oftana, who had 31 against Bahrain, had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Sedrick Barefield chipped in 11 markers, five dimes and four boards, while Zav Lucero had 10 points and nine rebounds. 

Anton Bykov had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Abat Marat had 12, while Konstantin Neff had 11. 

Gilas started the game waxing hot, going up 11-0 early on. 

And while Kazakhstan crept closer, the Nationals, led by Bolick, pushed the attack. 

The Kazakhs, though, kept itself close as Gilas failed to shut the door completely on their opponents. 

This, until the trio of Ahanmisi, Oftana and Trollano put their feet firmly on the gas pedal to seal the dominant win. 

The Philippines will return to action against China on Monday, 1 p.m., at the same venue. 

The Chinese blasted Bahrain, 105-59, earlier in the day.

ASIAN GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

KAZAKHSTAN
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