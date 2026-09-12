^

Sports

Million-dollar Philippines Open stays

Nelson Beltran - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2026 | 12:00am
Million-dollar Philippines Open stays
The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) assured yesterday that Asia’s oldest national championship stays on course on Nov. 12-15 at the Masters of Manila Southwoods, even after the withdrawal of BingoPlus as main presenter.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Open will go on as scheduled.

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) assured yesterday that Asia’s oldest national championship stays on course on Nov. 12-15 at the Masters of Manila Southwoods, even after the withdrawal of BingoPlus as main presenter.

The Philippine Sports Commission and the Asian Tour have stepped in as chief backers, with NGAP president Al Panlilio guaranteeing the 72-hole championship will remain at least a $1 million event.

“We are very grateful to Chair Pato (Gregorio of the PSC), Mr. Cho (Minn Thant of the Asian Tour), and of course, to Manila Southwoods, that we will still be able to hold the event as scheduled,” said Panlilio.

“There are several other entities from different businesses which are very willing to make this happen,” he added. “We are just ironing out the details of everything before we make the announcement.”

Frenchman Julien Sale will be back to defend the crown he won in dramatic fashion as a rookie last year. He fired a closing five-under-par 65 for a 269 total, edging Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and Japan’s Tomoyo Ikemura by one.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas rebounds, vents ire on Kazakhstan

Gilas rebounds, vents ire on Kazakhstan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
 Gilas Pilipinas pumped life into its Asian Games title defense aspirations after venting its ire on Kazakhstan, 109-78,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Stanley Johnson high on B.League teammate Edu

Ex-NBA player Stanley Johnson high on B.League teammate Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Former NBA starter Stanley Johnson had a lot of praise for his new Gunma Crane Thunders teammate and Gilas Pilipinas mainstay...
Sports
fbtw
USA, France ease into women's Basketball World Cup semis

USA, France ease into women's Basketball World Cup semis

1 day ago
The United States breezed into the semifinals of the Women's Basketball World Cup with a 108-56 win against Hungary and...
Sports
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU&rsquo;s &lsquo;Kickoff Show&rsquo; to usher in UAAP Season 89

Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU’s ‘Kickoff Show’ to usher in UAAP Season 89

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Host Far Eastern University rolls out the red carpet Saturday with an explosive opening ceremony before the real war erupts...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina booters to flash World Cup form at Asian Games

Filipina booters to flash World Cup form at Asian Games

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Filipinas will be in “World Cup mode” when they compete at the Asian Games in Japan beginning Monday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Castilo takes spotlight

Castilo takes spotlight

2 hours ago
Gelita Castilo completed a busy day by advancing in both the mixed doubles and women’s doubles 30-and-above playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
Shelton seals finale vs Zverev

Shelton seals finale vs Zverev

2 hours ago
Big-serving Ben Shelton overpowered US compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Friday to reach the first Grand Slam final...
Sports
fbtw
China&rsquo;s size is Gilas&rsquo; headache

China’s size is Gilas’ headache

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 hours ago
There are four Chinese towers expected to give Gilas a headache in their Group C men’s 5x5 basketball Asian Games match...
Sports
fbtw
Archers begin back-to-back UAAP title bid sans Mike Phillips as Season 89 cage wars fire off

Archers begin back-to-back UAAP title bid sans Mike Phillips as Season 89 cage wars fire off

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
La Salle survived the departure of two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao last year en route to a sweet redemption in Season 88. The...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio is Summit Point queen

Avaricio is Summit Point queen

10 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio (second from left in the photo) celebrates her victory at the ICTSI Summit Point Championship in Lipa City,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with