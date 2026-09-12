^

Sports

New-look Lions start defense

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2026 | 12:00am
New-look Lions start defense
Make way for the defending champions San Beda Red Lions!
NCAA photo

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda launches its back-to-back title bid with practically a new set of players as it collides with St. Benilde even as former champ Letran begins its drive back to the top versus Perpetual Help to highlight today’s NCAA Season 102 opener at the MOA Arena.

The Lions will embark on their mission without all their starters in Yukien Andrada, Bryan Sajonia and Joe Celzo, who are now in the PBA, Fil-Am vagabond Janti Miller, who transferred to La Salle, and Nygel Gonzales, who is eligible to play but remains out and recovering from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

Out to fill the massive holes are Jomel Puno and a slew of new recruits in Maco Dabao, Dom Sarigumba, Dan Marcelo and Andrei Torculas.

The Lions, the grand old league’s most titled seniors’ squad with 24 crowns, face off with the Blazers, who will have a new coach in Paolo Layug in place of now Phoenix coach Charles Tiu, to open hostilities at 2 p.m.

The Knights, for their part, should be relying heavily on the vastly talented guard from Cebu in Titing Manalili and battle-tested big man Kevin Santos in helping the Dominican school end a four-year title drought and lead them to a 21st title.

NCAA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas rebounds, vents ire on Kazakhstan

Gilas rebounds, vents ire on Kazakhstan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
 Gilas Pilipinas pumped life into its Asian Games title defense aspirations after venting its ire on Kazakhstan, 109-78,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Stanley Johnson high on B.League teammate Edu

Ex-NBA player Stanley Johnson high on B.League teammate Edu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Former NBA starter Stanley Johnson had a lot of praise for his new Gunma Crane Thunders teammate and Gilas Pilipinas mainstay...
Sports
fbtw
USA, France ease into women's Basketball World Cup semis

USA, France ease into women's Basketball World Cup semis

1 day ago
The United States breezed into the semifinals of the Women's Basketball World Cup with a 108-56 win against Hungary and...
Sports
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU&rsquo;s &lsquo;Kickoff Show&rsquo; to usher in UAAP Season 89

Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU’s ‘Kickoff Show’ to usher in UAAP Season 89

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Host Far Eastern University rolls out the red carpet Saturday with an explosive opening ceremony before the real war erupts...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina booters to flash World Cup form at Asian Games

Filipina booters to flash World Cup form at Asian Games

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Filipinas will be in “World Cup mode” when they compete at the Asian Games in Japan beginning Monday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shelton seals finale vs Zverev

Shelton seals finale vs Zverev

2 hours ago
Big-serving Ben Shelton overpowered US compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Friday to reach the first Grand Slam final...
Sports
fbtw
China&rsquo;s size is Gilas&rsquo; headache

China’s size is Gilas’ headache

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 hours ago
There are four Chinese towers expected to give Gilas a headache in their Group C men’s 5x5 basketball Asian Games match...
Sports
fbtw
Archers begin back-to-back UAAP title bid sans Mike Phillips as Season 89 cage wars fire off

Archers begin back-to-back UAAP title bid sans Mike Phillips as Season 89 cage wars fire off

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
La Salle survived the departure of two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao last year en route to a sweet redemption in Season 88. The...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio is Summit Point queen

Avaricio is Summit Point queen

10 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio (second from left in the photo) celebrates her victory at the ICTSI Summit Point Championship in Lipa City,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with