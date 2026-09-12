New-look Lions start defense

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda launches its back-to-back title bid with practically a new set of players as it collides with St. Benilde even as former champ Letran begins its drive back to the top versus Perpetual Help to highlight today’s NCAA Season 102 opener at the MOA Arena.

The Lions will embark on their mission without all their starters in Yukien Andrada, Bryan Sajonia and Joe Celzo, who are now in the PBA, Fil-Am vagabond Janti Miller, who transferred to La Salle, and Nygel Gonzales, who is eligible to play but remains out and recovering from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

Out to fill the massive holes are Jomel Puno and a slew of new recruits in Maco Dabao, Dom Sarigumba, Dan Marcelo and Andrei Torculas.

The Lions, the grand old league’s most titled seniors’ squad with 24 crowns, face off with the Blazers, who will have a new coach in Paolo Layug in place of now Phoenix coach Charles Tiu, to open hostilities at 2 p.m.

The Knights, for their part, should be relying heavily on the vastly talented guard from Cebu in Titing Manalili and battle-tested big man Kevin Santos in helping the Dominican school end a four-year title drought and lead them to a 21st title.