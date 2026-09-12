Archers unfazed despite key loss

Losing a key piece of the core that made three straight Finals appearances, the Archers brace for tougher opposition in a quest they last achieved during their four-peat in the early 2000s.

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle survived the departure of two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao last year en route to a sweet redemption in Season 88. The Green Archers will try to do it again without Finals MVP Mike Phillips as they chase a first back-to-back title in two decades.

Losing a key piece of the core that made three straight Finals appearances, the Archers brace for tougher opposition in a quest they last achieved during their four-peat in the early 2000s.

Come hell or high water, the wards of Topex Robinson are determined to protect the throne even without Phillips, who has graduated and taken his act to Japan as a pro while also serving Gilas Pilipinas.

“Being the defending champions, we understand that expectations will always be there,” said Robinson as La Salle opens its campaign against the ever-gritty National University at 2:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Riddled with injuries and seeded No. 4 last season, La Salle erased the twice-to-beat advantage of then top-ranked NU in the Final Four before escaping UP to regain the crown.

The Green Archers topped the Fighting Maroons in three games, hoisting their second title in three seasons under Robinson, who is well aware of the steeper climb this time without Phillips.

“We embrace that challenge,” vowed Robinson, counting on new anchor Luis Pablo to fill Phillips’ role alongside Jacob Cortez, now the team’s No. 1 offensive weapon.

“NU has always been a tough matchup for us. They’re big, they’re physical, and we know they’re going to challenge us in a lot of ways. But at the end of the day, we can’t be too concerned about the things we cannot control. Our focus is on how we execute, how we compete, and how we stay together, especially when things get tough.”

Joining Pablo and Cortez are seniors Mason Amos, Earl Abadam and JC Macalalag, who are out for a fitting swan song in their final year with La Salle.