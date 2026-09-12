^

Sports

Guce rallies to 70 as rain halts Guardian Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 12:39pm
Guce rallies to 70 as rain halts Guardian Championship
Clariss Guce
LPGA.com

MANILA, Philippines -- Clariss Guce overcame a shaky start and increasingly difficult wet conditions to fire a two-under 70 on Friday (Saturday Manila time). 

She put herself within striking distance of the leaders in the rain-hit Guardian Championship at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill’s Senator Course in Prattville, Alabama.

Guce, seeking to turn around a string of underwhelming results on the Epson Tour, recovered from an early bogey with a timely birdie surge and a string of steady pars to join six others in a provisional share of 12th place.

Play was suspended by heavy rain with only a handful of players able to complete their opening rounds. Lauryn Nguyen of the United States and China’s Michelle Zhang took advantage of the playable conditions earlier in the day, matching five-under 67s to seize a provisional one-stroke lead over Americans Becca Huffer and Sarah White, who carded identical 68s.

Starting on the back nine, Guce stumbled with a bogey on the par-4 No. 11 but quickly regained her footing, birdieing Nos. 13 and 14. She then settled into a stretch of pars as the rain intensified and conditions became increasingly demanding.

Guce capped her round with another birdie on the par-5 eighth, completing a pair of 35s for her 70.

The provisional standings are expected to undergo significant changes once the rest of the field completes its opening round.

Bianca Pagdanganan, who is gearing up for the Asian Games later this month, opened with a birdie on the 10th but gave the shot back with a bogey on the next hole. She then parred the next four holes before play was suspended.

Pauline del Rosario, who will join ICTSI stablemate Pagdanganan on the Philippine team for this year’s Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya, opened with three straight pars before the weather interruption.

Dottie Ardina was one over after six holes, all played on the back nine, following a bogey on No. 12.

Tomi Arejola, meanwhile, endured a difficult stretch after opening with a double bogey on the challenging 12th. She bounced back with a birdie on No. 14 but dropped another shot on the par-5 No. 17 before play was halted, leaving her with 10 holes still to complete.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala dazzles on red carpet

Eala dazzles on red carpet

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Eala mania in New York didn’t end with Alex Eala’s US Open exit — it just moved from the hardcourts to the...
Sports
fbtw

Abet Guidaben’s heartache

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Abet Guidaben’s career took the long route from Mambajao, Camiguin to the heights of Philippine basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Senate measure hails young Filipino Karatekas

Senate measure hails young Filipino Karatekas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
A resolution has been proposed in the Senate lauding Filipino Karatekas who brought glory to the Philippines during the 3rd...
Sports
fbtw
Faultless Duplantis, hungry Ingebrigtsen shine at inaugural Ultimate

Faultless Duplantis, hungry Ingebrigtsen shine at inaugural Ultimate

4 hours ago
Seasoned Scandinavian campaigners Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen shone on the opening day of the...
Sports
fbtw
Revenge and breakthrough

Revenge and breakthrough

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 days ago
Not satisfied with a roaring introduction, Alex Eala and her adoring crowd are now heading to the third round of the US ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
It&rsquo;s Rybakina vs Sabalenka

It’s Rybakina vs Sabalenka

13 hours ago
Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday and book a US Open championship showdown...
Sports
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU&rsquo;s &lsquo;Kickoff Show&rsquo; to usher in UAAP Season 89

Vice Ganda, Gloc-9 banner host FEU’s ‘Kickoff Show’ to usher in UAAP Season 89

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Host Far Eastern University rolls out the red carpet Saturday with an explosive opening ceremony before the real war erupts...
Sports
fbtw
PFF drives grassroots growth with RFA Youth League's small-sided football push

PFF drives grassroots growth with RFA Youth League's small-sided football push

19 hours ago
The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has taken its nationwide campaign for small-sided football to the grassroots with...
Sports
fbtw
With deeper and more experienced bench, Chambers confident of Tamaraws UAAP Season 88 title hopes

With deeper and more experienced bench, Chambers confident of Tamaraws UAAP Season 88 title hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Onwards and upwards for the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with