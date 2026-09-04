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PLDT stays alive, sets up must-win clash with Creamline

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 5, 2026 | 12:00am
PLDT stays alive, sets up must-win clash with Creamline
Savi Davison
PVL IMAGE

MANILA, Philippines — Alive and breathing.

That’s how PLDT team captain Kath Arado described the High Speed Hitters after they kept their finals hopes alive with a 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 victory over the Farm Fresh Foxies yesterday in the PVL Invitational at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We’re still breathing,” Arado said after the MVP Group franchise snapped a two-match skid to secure its second win.

The gutsy libero was spot on. The result kept the defending champions in contention for a spot in Tuesday’s one-game finale, also at the Big Dome.

But for PLDT to get there, it must take down Creamline in the final day of the elimination round tomorrow at the same venue in Cubao.

The High Speed Hitters will also need to put behind them two stinging consecutive losses – to the Nxled Chameleons last Tuesday and to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Volleyball Federation last Thursday.

“The tag as defending champion is now irrelevant to us this conference because it became reverse psychology for us,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort. “We really have to start with a clean slate because the fight isn’t over yet.”

And fight they did against Farm Fresh, which welcomed back Fil-Am setter Alohi Robins-Hardy after a brief absence.

Savi Davison led the charge with a match-high 32 points built on 28 kills and four blocks, while Kianna Dy added 15 points, including four blocks.

“I think we were just really tuned in and I’m glad we were able to trust in each other and we were able to do it together,” said Davison.

Davison knows the challenge only gets tougher against Sachi Minowa and the Cool Smashers.

“She’s tall and strong,” Davison said of Minowa. “But we can’t focus on just one person because that team has so much talent that you can’t isolate one person like that. They’re all good with an added talent.”

“It’s whoever comes wanting it more will win,” she added.

Nxled likewise stayed in contention with a 2-2 card after trouncing HVF, 25-20, 31-33, 25-17, 25-22.

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